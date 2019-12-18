DES MOINES — The Roland-Story wrestling team produced one champion and three other top-three performers at the Saydel Invitational Saturday.

Christian Eslick brought home a gold medal at 126 pounds and Joe Hovick won silver for the Norse at 120.

Eslick received a bye then pinned Waukee JV’s J.J. Fielder in two minutes, 30 seconds. In the semifinals Eslick took down West Marshall’s Blaise Bouchard by fall in just 37 seconds to reach the finals, where he pulled off a 14-1 major decision over Marshalltown’s Saul Pantoja to complete a dominant day of wrestling.

Hovick also opened with a bye and then he pinned West Marshall’s Luke Vawter in two minutes even. In the semifinals Hovick took down Spencer’s Kage Lohman by a 4-2 decision to put him in the finals against Iowa Falls-Alden’s Brody Hoverston.

Hoverston entered the tournament ranked ninth in Class 2A at 120 by The Predicament. Hovick gave Hoverston all he could handle, but ended up on the short end of a 1-0 decision.

Eli Thoreson (170) and Jimmy Philipsen (285) both took third for Roland-Story.

Thoreson received a bye, pulled off a 12-3 major decision over West Marshall’s Ben Kielman then lost by an 11-0 major decision to Des Moines Lincoln’s Mickey Griffith. In the third-place match Thoreson pulled off a win by sudden victory, 11-9, over Boone’s Jayden Angle.

Philipsen earned a bye then he stuck North Polk’s Benjamin Ewing in 54 seconds. In the semifinals Philipsen was dealt a 7-2 loss by Ramiro Gomez-Buentello of Des Moines Lincoln, but he bounced back to pin Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt in 3:15 during the third-place match.

Caden Sporleder also won a match during the tournament for Roland-Story.

Sporleder went 1-2 at 145. His win was by sudden victory, 6-4, over Lincoln’s Austin Eiskant during the consolation first round.

As a team Roland-Story scored 81 points to place 10th out of 15 schools. Spencer won with 220.5 points, Des Moines Lincoln took second with 173 and Iowa Falls-Alden was third with 155.5.

Final team scores: 1. Spencer 220.5 points, 2. Des Moines Lincoln 173, 3. Iowa Falls-Alden 155.5, 4. West Marshall 136.5, 5. Marshalltown 124, 6. Pella 118, 7. North Polk 114, 8. Boone 108.5, 9. Clarke 94, 10. Roland-Story 81, 11. Waukee JV 79.5, 12. Saydel 47, 13. Des Moines North 34.5, 14. Collins-Maxwell 31, 15. Lynnville-Sully 27.

Individual results - Roland-Story

120 pounds - 2. Joe Hovick, 2-1. 126 - 1. Christian Eslick, 3-0. 132 - Jay Sanderson, 0-2. 145 - Caden Sporleder, 1-2. 170 - 3. Eli Thoreson, 2-1. 220 - 3. Jimmy Philipsen, 2-1. 285 - Colin Hansen, 0-2.

DES MOINES — Roland-Story edged Saydel to pick up its first dual-meet victory of the season Dec. 12 at a triangular dual with the Eagles, Colfax-Mingo and South Hamilton.

Roland-Story topped Saydel by a 39-30 score. The Norse suffered a tight 42-36 loss to South Hamilton and a 48-33 setback at the hands of Colfax-Mingo to put their dual record at 1-5 on the season.

In the victory over Saydel the Norse received one victory by fall and one by decision. Roland-Story picked up five victories by forfeit.

Joe Hovick pinned Saydel’s Clayton Myers in two minutes, 42 seconds at 120 pounds. Jimmy Philipsen scored an 8-4 win over the Eagles’ Derek Porter at 220.

Jackson Sterle (160), Joe Jarvis (195), Caden Strom (285), Levi Webb (106) and Christian Eslick (126) were the Roland-Story wrestlers to win by forfeit against Saydel.

The Norse earned four wins by fall in the loss to South Hamilton.

Sterle stuck the Hawks’ Sheldon Tapper in 1:30, Philipsen pinned Dominick Summers in 1:15, Eslick downed Alan Gandara in 45 seconds and Sam Charlson took down Connor Caudle in 3:37 at 152. Webb and Hovick received the forfeits for the Norse.

Roland-Story produced four pins and one win by decision in the loss to Colfax-Mingo.

Philipsen downed Colfax-Mingo’s Will Thornton in 13 seconds, Webb stuck Judith Goetz in 2:34, Eslick whipped Mariah Webster in one minute flat and Sterle pinned Hunter Stevens in 2:23. Joe Jarvis pulled off a 4-1 victory over the Tigerhawks’ Destiny McBride-Dannels at 195 for the Norse.

Hovick added a win by forfeit against Colfax-Mingo.

Roland-Story 39, Saydel 30

152 - Jake Van Houten (S) won by fall over Sam Charlson (RS), 0:50. 160 - Jackson Sterle (RS) won by forfeit. 170 - Trevor Lause (S) won by forfeit. 182 - Double Forfeit. 195 - Joe Jarvis (RS) won by forfeit. 220 - Jimmy Philipsen (RS) won by decision over Derek Porter (S), 8-4. 285 - Caden Strom (RS) won by forfeit. 106 - Levi Webb (RS) won by forfeit. 113 - Jonah Peak (S) won by forfeit. 120 - Joe Hovick (RS) won by fall over Clayton Myers (S), 2:42. 126 - Christian Eslick (RS) won by forfeit. 132 - Ryan Hynick (S) won by fall over Jay Sanderson (RS), 1:52. 138 - Double Forfeit. 145 - Austin Pyles (S) won by fall over Caden Sporleder (RS), 1:16.

South Hamilton 42, Roland-Story 36

160 - Sterle (RS) won by fall over Sheldon Tapper (SH), 1:30. 170 - Lane Swenson (SH) won by forfeit. 182 - Brent Greenfield (SH) won by forfeit. 195 - Trevor Thompson (SH) won by fall over Jarvis (RS), 0:23. 220 - Philipsen (RS) won by fall over Dominic Summers (SH), 1:15. 285 - Colton Willis (SH) won by fall over Strom (RS), 1:00. 106 - Webb (RS) won by forfeit. 113 - Double Forfeit. 120 - Hovick (RS) won by forfeit. 126 - Eslick (RS) won by fall over Alan Gandara (SH), 0:45. 132 - Eli Angove (SH) won by fall over Sanderson (RS), 4:37. 138 - Jose Galdeano (SH) won by forfeit. 145 - Kaelen Miller (SH) won by fall over Sporleder (RS), 1:45. 152 - Charlson (RS) won by fall over Connor Caudle (SH), 3:37.

Colfax-Mingo 48, Roland-Story 33

170 - Trystin Ross (CM) won by forfeit. 182 - Shane Aikin (CM) won by forfeit. 195 - Jarvis (RS) won by decision over Destiny McBride-Dannels (CM), 4-1. 220 - Philipsen (RS) won by fall over Will Thornton (CM), 0:13. 285 - Jakob Chapman (CM) won by fall over Strom (RS), 1:19. 106 - Webb (RS) won by fall over Judith Goetz (CM), 2:34. 113 - Noah Strohmeyer (CM) won by forfeit. 120 - Hovick (RS) won by forfeit. 126 - Eslick (RS) won by fall over Mariah Webster (CM), 1:00. 132 - Hunter Green (CM) won by fall over Sanderson (RS), 0:57. 138 - Kylie Doty (CM) won by forfeit. 145 - Cyden Fitch (CM) won by fall over Sporleder (RS), 0:35. 152 - Tim Carroll (CM) won by fall over Charlson (RS), 0:55. 160 - Sterle (RS) won by fall over Hunter Stevens (CM), 2:23.