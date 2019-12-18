MAXWELL - Brooke Christie knew she needed to give her team a lift.

The Collins-Maxwell girls’ basketball team had gone cold in the third quarter of its Iowa Star Conference cross-over game with Janesville Saturday. The Spartans saw an 11-point halftime lead cut to two early in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans had scored just two points in the third quarter and were in desperate need of a lift. Christie hadn’t scored up to that point, but she came through when her team needed her the most.

Christie hit two 3-pointers to stretch Collins-Maxwell’s lead to eight points. The Spartans pulled away from there for a 36-31 victory.

“We just needed somebody to step up right there,” Christie said. “I haven’t played a huge role (so far), so I think I needed to step up and show that I could make some.”

Both 3-pointers came from the right corner. The first put Collins-Maxwell up 29-24 and the second gave the Spartans a 32-24 cushion.

“He (head coach Justin Flaws) always tells us to shoot and never quit shooting and have confidence in ourselves,” Christie said. “That’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to have confidence in myself.”

Trinity Stover followed up Christie’s two clutch shots with a big basket of her own to push the Spartan lead to nine points in the fourth quarter. Janesville had held leading Spartan scorers Reagan Franzen and Alexis Houge to one point between them in the second half to that point, but Stover scored four of her six points in the second half to help Collins-Maxwell withstand Janesville’s charge.

“It makes the team better when there’s five leaders out on the court and not just one,” Stover said. “Everyone went in wanting to win.”

Defense was also key for Collins-Maxwell down the stretch. After it got to within two Janesville scored just four points until Bailey Hoff hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“We just played hard,” Stover said. “Just play hard and move your feet.”

The victory put Collins-Maxwell, an ISC South Division team, at 4-1. Janesville, a North Division squad fell to 1-3.

Houge ended up with 11 points and three assists and Franzen had nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. Stover had six rebounds to go along with her scoring, Kenzi Wierson put up two points, four rebounds and four steals and Ella Kahler scored two points for the Spartans.

Gabby Gergen led Janesville in scoring with 10 points. Chloe Kiene added eight points and Hoff scored seven.

Collins-Maxwell 36, Janesville 31

J 6 6 10 9 - 31

CM 13 11 2 10 - 36

Janesville (31) - Kennedy Eautman 1 0-2 2, Hope Hovenga 1 0-0 2, Bailey Hoff 2 1-2 7, Chloe Carlson 0 0-0 0, Pyper McCarville 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Umthum 0 0-1 0, Gabby Gergen 4 2-5 10, Chloe Kiene 4 0-0 8. Totals: 13 3-10 31. 3-point field goals (2): Hoff 2.

Collins-Maxwell (36) - Trinity Stover 3-7 0-0 6, Avery Fricke 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzi Wierson 1-3 0-2 2, Brooke Christie 2-7 0-1 6, Alexis Houge 5-10 1-1 11, Karley Bartleson 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Franzen 2-10 5-7 9, Ella Kahler 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 14-41 6-11 36. 3-point field goals (2): Christie 2. Rebounds (30): Franzen 10. Assists (11): Franzen 4. Steals (9): Wierson 4, Franzen 4. Blocks (2): Bartleson, Franzen. Fouls: 9.

GARWIN - An overpowering second half enabled Collins-Maxwell to pull away from GMG for a 51-27 victory Friday at Garwin.

The Spartans outscored the Wolverines 29-12 over the final two quarters after holding a 22-15 lead at the break. They had an impressive 25 steals on defense and also dominated the boards with 45 rebounds, including 19 on the offensive glass.

Kenzi Wierson sparked Collins-Maxwell’s aggressive defense with eight steals and she also scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds. Reagan Franzen posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds and she also came away with six steals and two blocks.

Alexis Houge added 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Trinity Stover seven points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Brooke Christie also scored seven points and Ella Kahler finished with five points and rebounds apiece.

Collins-Maxwell 51, GMG 27

CM 8 14 20 9 - 51

GMG 5 10 9 3 - 27

Collins-Maxwell (51) - Trinity Stover 1-5 5-7 7, Avery Fricke 0-2 0-0 0, Kenzi Wierson 2-6 4-6 8, Brooke Christie 2-9 2-2 7, Alexis Houge 4-14 3-6 11, Karley Bartleson 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Barkema 3-12 7-12 13, Ella Kahler 1-4 2-4 5, Isabelle Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-52 23-37 51. 3-point field goals (2): Christie, Kahler. Rebounds (45): Franzen 12. Assists (7): Stover 3. Steals (25): Wierson 8. Blocks (2): Franzen. Fouls: 13.

MAXWELL - When Collins-Maxwell needed an answer against Colo-NESCO Alexis Houge delivered.

Houge scored 11 of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to help Collins-Maxwell hold off the hot shooting of Colo-NESCO’s Ayvarie Bappe for a big 52-49 victory in the Iowa Star Conference South Division opener for both teams.

Bappe hit three 3-pointers and scored on a putback in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to put Colo-NESCO in front 45-42. But Houge took over down the stretch to give her team an early leg up in the ISC South Division title race.

“They’re really good team and they were missing early, so it was about time they were going to start making them,” Houge said. “I just knew I had to attack and get shots up - however I could help my team and it paid off.”

Houge got a basket over 6-3 Royal center Emma Stalzer to give Collins-Maxwell a 46-45 lead with 2:56 left in the fourth. Rylee Purvis hit two free throws to briefly put Colo-NESCO back on top, but Houge answered by putting back her own miss with 1:56 left.

Houge hit 3 of 6 free throws down the stretch to help Collins-Maxwell fend off the Royals. She finished 10 of 17 from the line for the game and also had six assists, six rebounds and two steals.

“They were trying to take Reagan (Franzen) out - she’s our best shooter,” Houge said. “I knew I had to do something.”

It was Houge’s second big game in a row. She scored 20 in a 55-36 victory at South Hamilton on Nov. 26.

Franzen finished with a double-double, totaling 13 points and 11 rebounds to help Collins-Maxwell earn its first victory over Colo-NESCO. No one involved with the program had been a part of a win over the Royals since Collins-Maxwell-Baxter defeated them in 2011.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” Franzen said. “This is our biggest win yet, I’d say, as a program.”

Franzen’s aggressive play on the boards helped Collins-Maxwell outrebound Colo-NESCO, 40-22.

Kenzi Wierson added seven points and Brooke Christie hit two 3-pointers and recorded six points and four rebounds for the Spartans, who improved to 2-1 on the season.

Colo-NESCO fell to 0-2. The Royals hit 8 of 30 3-pointers and 9 of 18 free throws and they came up with 12 steals defensively.

Bappe carried the bulk of the scoring load for Colo-NESCO. She hit six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 20 points and also had four rebounds and one steal.

Lauryn Hill scored 12 points and came up with six steals and three assists for Colo-NESCO before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Purvis tacked on nine points, three assists and two steals and Stalzer chipped in six points, seven rebounds and one block.

Collins-Maxwell 52, Colo-NESCO 49

CN 11 10 13 15 - 49

CM 14 12 12 14 - 52

Colo-NESCO (49) - Ayvarie Bappe 7-16 0-2 20, Lauryn Hill 4-5 3-6 12, Jenna Banks 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 0-3 1-2 1, Rylee Purvis 3-12 2-2 9, Emma Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Carlson 0-2 0-0 0, Gracie Kettwig 0-2 1-4 1, Emma Stalzer 2-6 2-2 6. Totals: 16-46 9-18 49. 3-point field goals (8): Bappe 6, Hill, Purvis. Rebounds (22): Stalzer 7. Assists (9): Hill 3, Niemeyer 3, Purvis 3. Steals (12): Hill 6. Blocks (1): Stalzer. Fouls: 23. Fouled out: Bappe, Hill.

Collins-Maxwell (52) - Emma Kahler 1-2 0-0 2, Trinity Stover 1-6 0-0 2, Kenzi Wierson 2-6 3-6 7, Brooke Christie 2-7 0-1 6, Alexis Houge 6-10 10-17 22, Karley Bartleson 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Franzen 5-11 2-3 13, Ella Kahler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 17-44 15-27 52. 3-point field goals (3): Christie 2, Franzen. Rebounds (40): Franzen 11. Assists (12): Hogue 6. Steals (7): Houge 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 12.