When the Ames High boys’ basketball team found itself down double digits early in the second quarter against Des Moines Lincoln, it didn’t panic. Even when things were at their most bleak, trailing 20-6 halfway through the second period, the energy was high but in control.

Ames never lost sight of what it does well, but did get back to some basic actions and chipped away at the deficit, eventually producing a 56-43 home win. Adjustments were made at halftime, but coach Vance Downs credits the win to something a little harder to quantify.

“Perseverance. I just think the kids stayed after it and kept doing a good job,” Downs said. “We got down 14 and battling back from that gave us some confidence. We just kept building on it. They were playing the basketball they have the potential to play in the second half.”

Lincoln (2-2) created space in the first 1.5 quarters, spreading the ball evenly and cashing in from long range. The Rails canned five treys in the first half with Ben Badger creating the most offensive opportunities, finishing with 16 points. Ames, however, had some weapons of its own.

Keyshaun Brooks, a junior, continued his assent for the Little Cyclones (4-2). The rangy guard had 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting to power Ames, and his slashing, crafty style of offense overwhelmed the Rails’ defense at times, particularly late in the fourth quarter.

“As we got to running a little more, they broke down and didn’t know what to do,” Brooks said. “I just saw that they were so quick to rush me and running super fast, so I just broke them down a little bit and managed to get the passes off.

“I feel like we’re going to be pretty good. My role is just to score and my team knows my role, so they help me on that too.”

He figured to be a key part of the Little Cyclones coming into the year anyway, but without Tamin Lipsey and Casey Mumm, both of whom are recovering from ACL tears, Brooks’ opportunities to score increased dramatically. He leads Ames at 17 points per game, but Downs started to see his game expand beyond just scoring in the win against Lincoln.

“The young man is just scratching the surface,” Downs said. “I think he has a chance to be really good.”

The cast that buoyed Brooks’ scoring output, though, was just as crucial in generating the 27-point swing Ames had. Corey Phillips was productive again, particularly on the boards, grabbing nine — several of which came in the fourth quarter. Jonah Strawhacker stretched the floor at times, and slashed to the rim to spark the offense with 11 points.

Perhaps the one player who holds it all together, however, is point guard Cooper Downs. The senior is the steadying force in the backcourt and scored six points to go along with his 11 rebounds and seven assists — one turnover — in the win over Lincoln. His role as the primary ball handler is one he hasn’t been asked to play since his days on the sophomore team.

Downs deferred any of the credit he might receive to his teammates.

“It was a big deal for us just to keep playing really hard, keep doing our jobs,” Cooper Downs said, “and it showed as the game went on and we slowly got the lead back.”

Coach Downs said he has seen everybody start to gel a little better on the court, and Cooper in particular.

“I think the leadership piece is natural for him,” coach Downs said. “Where we are right now at this point in the season, I see growth and I think it’s just going to keep getting better. Hopefully we’ll continue to build on it.”