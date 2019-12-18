Balanced scoring helped West Burlington High School to a 77-63 win over Central Lee in an SEI Superconference South Division boys basketball game at West Burlington Tuesday night.

The Falcons led just 29-28 at halftime.

Marvion Jackson led West Burlington with 20 points. Colten Sherwood scored 18, Darian Johnson had 14 and Cayson Shipp added 13. Bronson Sargent led Central Lee with 16 points. Dylan Stuecker scored 12 and Seth Mayes added 11. Evan Pohren grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hawks and Sargent had eight.

West Burlington (4-2, 3-1 South) plays at Danville Friday. Central Lee (1-5, 1-4) hosts Cardinal Thursday.

NO. 6 WACO 55, DANVILLE 51: The sixth-ranked (Class 1A) Warriors scored the game's last five points and that lifted them to a South Division win at Wayland.

Pietro Vannini led WACO with 19 points. Nik Coble scored 14, Drew Kissell had nine and Gabe Reichenbach added seven. Danville's Taylor Kennsett led all scorers with 20 points. Dawson Vogelgesang scored nine points for the Bears and Ty Carr added eight.

WACO (6-0) plays Holy Trinity at Fort Madison Friday. Danville (3-3) faces Highland at Riverside on Thursday.

HOLY TRINITY 59, VAN BUREN 49: Three Crusaders reached double figures in a South Division win over Van Buren at Keosauqua.

Vasin Thurman had 15 points, Jason Thurman scored 12 and Quentin Schneider added 10. Will Mertens led Van Buren with 14 points. Jonah Heckenberg scored 10 and Jackson Manning added nine.

Holy Trinity (2-3) hosts WACO Friday. Van Buren (2-4) plays at New London Friday.

ILLINI WEST 61, SOUTH FULTON 31: Lincoln Gooding and Isaac Schreake combined for 43 points to lead the Chargers to their first victory of the season.

Gooding scored a game-high 23 points and Schreake scored 20. Max Richardson added seven points for Illini West. Jett Wood led South Fulton with 11 points.

Illini West (1-8) hosts Clark County (Missouri) Friday in Carthage, Illinois. South Fulton slipped to 0-8.

MEDIAPOLIS 52, L-M 48: A fourth quarter rally lifted the Bulldogs past Louisa-Muscatine in a North Division game at Mediapolis.

Louisa-Muscatine led 33-29 entering the final quarter.

Owen Timmerman led Mediapolis with 16 points. Drew Schroeder scored 12 and Josh Darbyshire added nine. Jared Woerly paced Louisa-Muscatine with 12 points. Brock Jeambey had 11 and Dawson Wehrle scored 10 points.

Mediapolis (3-3) hosts Holy Trinity Saturday. Louisa-Muscatine (0-5) hosts Pekin Friday.

WAPELLO 57, HILLCREST 43: Maddox Griffin scored 30 points and the Indians topped Hillcrest Academy in a North Division game at Wapello.

Rhett Smith and Caden Thomas each added eight points for Wapello. Kobe Bontrager led Hillcrest Academy with 12 points.

Wapello (2-3) hosts Lone Tree Friday. Hillcrest Academy dropped to 2-3.

PREP WRESTLING

QUINCY 61, KEOKUK 13: The Blue Devils coasted to a dual meet victory at Keokuk.

Keokuk won three matches. Hunter Haage pinned Quincy's Garrick Homan in 5:54 at 132 pounds. Levi Boudewyn compiled a 10-2 major decision over Brayden Oenning at 138 pounds. At 160, Keokuk's Corey Skinner decisioned Neil Kozlowski, 5-2.