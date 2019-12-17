MOUNT PLEASANT — The Iowa Wesleyan University women's basketball team is going through some growing pains this season.

The Tigers are on their third head coach in the last four years, learning a new system and adapting to a new coach while trying to find their roles with just five players back from last season.

The Tigers went through a few more growing pains on Monday night. Knox College held the Tigers to just 14 points in the first half, exploited it height advantage in the paint and cruised to an 89-46 victory over the Tigers at Ruble Arena.

Iowa Wesleyan dropped to 1-8 with the loss as it continues to adjust and adapt.

"It's different," said Iowa Wesleyan senior Allie Massner, a graduate of Mediapolis High School. "It's been hard to adjust. I've had to adapt to a lot of things. I'm on my third coach in four years. Every coach is different and you learn new things. There are a lot of new faces this year. It's been a whole different team structure."

"They have to have some confidence when they shoot it. We are so result oriented. We don't get the result we want and we hang our head. The process worked. The shots are going to go i. They have been down and out for so long, they are just used to losing. The process is goo. Ultimately things are going to work out and things are going to start going our way," Iowa Wesleyan first-year head coach Temaine Wright said.

The Prairie Fire (7-2) pounded the ball inside. Four players finished in double figures in scoring, led by Jarrelyn McCall with 19 points.

Knox College scored 31 points in the first quarter and 22 more in the second quarter and took a commanding 53-14 halftime lead.

"We have been playing pretty well lately, so that was good to continue that. Games like this, we've been out of school for a while, so to keep them engaged and playing like this at this time of the year when they are ready to go home for the holidays, this was good. I'm pleased with our progress," said 12th-year Knox College coach Emily Cline, a graduate of Harmony High School. "It's really nice because we can really focus on basketball because they don't have the stress of school work right now. That's nice."

"We don't have a big girl on our team this year. I am the biggest player on our team at 5-foot-8. I played a little post in high school, but as soon as I got to college I became a guard because I wasn't big anymore," said Massner, who led the Tigers with 13 points and six rebounds. "At the beginning of the season I kind of had to transition back into the post for a little while. But we've kind of figured out I'm a lot more valuable outisde the paint. I still do some things down low, but my role is a guard."

"We are undersized, so we have to play harder," Wright said. "We're smaller and we're lower to the ground to get better leverage to guard in the post and we can bring a double team. But when we bring a double team we have to be big with the double team. Right now we come to double team and our hands are down here by our chest and they throw the ball by us. We might as well not double team."

While the Prairie Fire are hoping to contend for a conference championship this season, the Tigers are still trying to find themselves. Massner, as the only senior who sees much playing time, has had to step up and be the team's leader this season.

"Darby and I worked together on that a lot last year. I definitely have to be a leader because I am the only senior that plays. Ive never had a problem being vocal. But I have to step into a bigger role this year in the actual games," Massner said.

KNOX COLLEGE (89)

Jarrely McCall 9-11 1-1 19, Saxon Alvarez 4-6 0-0 10, Kyra Huffman 5-6 0-0 10, Catessa Duran 3-5 0-0 8, NaKev Mack 3-7 2-3 8, Nyah Daniels 5-10 0-3 13, Jessica Lee 3-11 0-0 6, Shannelle Borth 3-3 0-1 6, Ashlea Wither 2-7 0-0 4, Kristin Herndon 1-3 0-3 2, Maureen Schmid 1-2 0-0 2, Jordyn Dole 0-3 1-2 1, Olivia Palepoi 0-1 0-0 0, Markesha Jackson 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 39-80 4-13 89.

IOWA WESLEYAN (46)

Allie Massner 5-13 1-2 13, Morgan McCrea 2-11 1-2 7, Harriet Fowler 2-4 0-0 6, Maddie Williamson 2-11 0-0 5, Da'Jaah Swolley 1-1 1-2 3, Kieley Allen 1-2 2-2 4, Deericka Martin 1-5 0-0 3, Adriona Lindsey 1-3 0-0 3, Sydney Farrar 1-2 0-0 2 . Totals: 16-52 5-8 46.

Score by quarters

Knox College;31;22;15;21;—;89

Iowa Wesleyan;5;9;18;14;—;00

Fouls: Knox College 15, Iowa Wesleyan University 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Knox College 7-20 (Daniels 3-5, Duran 2-3, Alvarez 2-4, McCall 0-1, Lee 0-1, Mack 0-1, Herndon 0-1, Schmid 0-1, Dole 0-3), Iowa Wesleyan University 9-32 (Fowler 2-3, Massner 2-6, McCrea 2-8, Lindsey 1-2, Martin 1-5, Williamson 1-8). Rebounds: Knox College 40 (Wither 8), Iowa Wesleyan University 24 (Massner 6). Assists: Knox College 22 (McCall 4, Mack 4), Iowa Wesleyan University 12 (Martin 4). Steals: Knox College 14 (Lee 4), Iowa Wesleyan University 3 (Massner 1, Williamson 1, Swolley 1). Blocks: Knox College 5 (Huffman 3), Iowa Wesleyan University 3 (Massner 3). Turnovers: Knox College 11 (Huffman 2, Mack 2, Daniels 2), Iowa Wesleyan University 24 (Massner 6).

Records: Knox College 7-2, Iowa Wesleyan University 1-8.