The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced Monday that Nebraska men’s basketball game at Northwestern on Saturday, Jan. 11, will tipoff at 3:30 p.m. and will be carried nationally on BTN. Prior to Monday’s announcement, the start time for the game was listed as TBA. It will be the Huskers' first trip to renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena.



The Huskers, coming off a 70-56 win at Purdue, are back in action this Saturday, Dec. 21, when they take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 5 p.m. and a limited number of tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIG Red during business hours (Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.).



Jan. 11th BTN Schedule

11 a.m. CT: Rutgers at Illinois 1:15 p.m. CT: Wisconsin at Penn State 3:30 p.m. CT: Nebraska at Northwestern