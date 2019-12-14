A huge first quarter propelled West Burlington High School to an 80-27 win over Cardinal in a SEI Superconference South Division girls basketball game at West Burlington Friday night.

West Burlington led 28-4 after the first quarter and 54-12 at intermission. Ten Falcons scored, led by the 17-point shooting of Sydney Marlow. She sank just two field goals, but was perfect on 13 free throw attempts. McKenna Marlow scored 13 points for the Falcons and Annaka Harris added 11. Leah Collier and Samantha Dzawo scored eight points each.

Madison Cloke led the Comets with 12 points.

West Burlington (3-1, 2-1 South) plays at Mediapolis Saturday. Cardinal fell to 2-4 (1-4).

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 49, HOLY TRINITY 30: No. 14 (Class 1A) Notre Dame trailed in the early-going, but marched past Holy Trinity in a South Division game at Fort Madison.

Holy Trinity led 12-11 at the first quarter break before the Nikes took control.

Taylor Ackerman led Notre Dame with 13 points. Katy Stephens scored 12 and Rylie Todd and Gabby Deery each scored nine. Holy Trinity's Avery Hopper scored a game-high 17 points.

Notre Dame (4-0, 4-0 South) hosts New London Tuesday. Holy Trinity (3-2, 2-2) plays at No. 4 Van Buren County on Tuesday.

NO. 4 VAN BUREN COUNTY 56, DANVILLE 13: The fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Warriors opened the game on a 17-0 run en route to a South Division win at Danville.

Taryn Scheuermann led Van Buren County County with 16 points. Chloe Davidson scored 15 and Isabel Manning added 13. Ava Smith led Danville with five points and Drew Fox added four.

Scheuermann set the state record for career blocked shots at 515.

Van Buren County (6-1) hosts Holy Trinity Tuesday. Danville (0-4) hosts Fort Madison Monday.

NO. 12 MEDIAPOLIS 72, LONE TREE 46: The 12-ranked (Class 2A) Bullettes posted a North Division win at Lone Tree.

Mediapolis (5-0) hosts West Burlington Saturday. Lone Tree slipped to 5-2.

WAPELLO 55, HIGHLAND 20: The Arrows jumped out to a 21-2 first quarter lead and coasted to a North Division win at Riverside.

Holly Massner led Wapello with 21 points and five steals. Eryka Dickey scored nine points and Sammy Ewart added eight. Massner and Ewart each sank two 3-pointers. Alyssa Clarke and Alyssa Brase led the Huskies with five points each.

Wapello (4-1) hosts Hillcrest Academy Tuesday. Highland is 1-7.

CENTRAL LEE 64, WACO 50: Central Lee's Mya Merschman erupted for 34 points and 13 rebounds in a South Division win over the Warriors at Donnellson.

Merschman also had six steals, two assists and two blocked shots. The Lady Hawks' Makayla Morrison scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and she had four steals. Macy Watkins and Daly each had five steals for Central Lee. Only four WACO players scored. Ellah Kissell led the way with 26 points. Molly McLaughlin, Morgan Graber and Laney Graber scored eight points each. Morgan Graber had six rebounds and four steals.

Central Lee (3-3), which snapped its losing streak at three games, plays at West Burlington Tuesday. WACO (0-5) hosts Keota Saturday.

W-MU 48, COLUMBUS 17: Winfield-Mount Union topped the Wildcats in a North Division game at Columbus Junction.

Jami Wilkerson led W-MU with 14 points and Farrah Nelson added a double double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Jobey Malone and Kyndal Townsley each scored six points for the Wolves. Lizbeth Paz led Columbus with eight points. The Wildcats' Olivia Carrier grabbed 10 rebounds, six on the offensive end.

Winfield-Mount Union (2-4) hosts Highland Tuesday. Columbus (0-7) plays at Wilton Thursday.

KEOKUK 47, MOUNT PLEASANT 24: Keokuk's balanced scoring carried the Chiefs to a Southeast Conference win at Keokuk.

Abby Wolter led Keokuk with 13 points. Michenna Davis scored 11, Cassidy Koeber had 10 and Keleigh Hall added nine points. Isabel Ashton led Mount Pleasant with five points. Elli Liechty, Lydia Stewart and Andrea Lopreato scored four points each.

It was Keokuk's fourth straight win after opening the season with two losses. The Chiefs host Clark County (Missouri) Monday. Mount Pleasant (1-4) plays at Benton Community Monday.

FAIRFIELD 49, FORT MADISON 40: The Trojans posted a Southeast Conference win at Fort Madison.

Brandy Walker led Fort Madison with 12 points. Anna Kester and Sarah Bernhart each scored nine and Nadia Boeding and Camille Kruse each added five points. Kruse had seven rebounds and four steals. Bernhart also had seven rebounds.

Fort Madison (2-3) plays at Danville Monday. Fairfield is 3-1.

THURSDAY'S LATE RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST CENTRAL 59, WEST PRAIRIE 34: Carley Lafary and Mady Reed combined for 43 points to lead the Heat past West Prairie at Biggsville, Illinois.

Lafary scored a game-high 24 points and Reed added 19. Megan Schaley scored six points for West Central. Brooklyn Welsh led West Prairie with 15 points and Lauren Powell had eight.