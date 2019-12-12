NEVADA - The Nevada girls’ basketball team turned in its best offensive outing of the season Monday, dominating the middle two quarters in a 63-32 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden.

Nevada outscored Iowa Falls-Alden 22-8 in the second quarter to take a 35-20 lead at the half. The Cubs went on a 17-5 run in the third quarter to put the game away and even their season record at 2-2.

Nevada shot 42 percent from the field and had 15 assists on 25 field goals. The Cubs were also outstanding on the boards, finishing with 44 rebounds, and they forced 23 turnovers defensively.

Kacie Rewerts posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Addi Vorm had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Cubs. Elie Tuhn tacked on 10 points and four assists, Maddie Dunham 10 points and Sydney Mosinski seven points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Alexandria Arnaud chipped in four points and three assists and Aubrey Gibson and Shelbi Hazlitt two points apiece.

Nevada 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 32

IFA 12 8 5 7 - 32

N 13 22 17 11 - 63

Nevada (63) - Sydney Mosinki 3-4 1-2 7, Addi Vorm 4-14 2-2 12, Elie Tuhn 4-8 1-2 10, Meredith Harter 0-2 0-0 0, Amelea Jones 0-0 0-2 0, Megan Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 1-5 0-0 2, Aubrey Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Kacie Rewerts 7-19 2-6 16, Maddie Dunham 4-5 2-3 10, Alexandria Arnaud 1-2 1-4 4. Totals: 25-60 9-21 63. 3-point field goals (4): Vorm 2, Tuhn, Arnaud. Rebounds (44): Rewerts 11. Assists (15): Vorm 4, Tuhn 4. Steals (12): Tuhn 5. Blocks (3): Mosinski 2. Fouls: (15).

STORY CITY - The Nevada girls’ basketball team did exactly what it needed to do for over a quarter against a Roland-Story team ranked sixth in Class 3A Friday.

Nevada played amazing defense to jump out to a big early lead. But Roland-Story’s press eventually started forcing the Cubs into making mistakes and that resulted in several good looks for the Norse, who pulled away in the second half to hand Nevada a 55-29 setback.

Nevada took a 12-3 lead into the early stages of the second quarter. But then Amy Rathmacher hit a 3-pointer and got another basket off a steal to spark Roland-Story.

The Norse closed to within 19-18 at the half. They dominated the third quarter to go up 36-22 and continued to build on their advantage over the final eight minutes to drop Nevada to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Despite the loss Nevada head coach Jordan Bentley was pleased with his team’s effort.

“You hold a team that shoots over 50 percent of their shots from 3 to 55 points and it’s not like you’re doing anything bad defensively,” Bentley said. “It was second-chance 3-point opportunities. We didn’t rebound as well in the second half like we did in the first half and then I think we just had some costly turnovers and we’ve got to find points.”

Nevada held Roland-Story to 34-percent shooting from the field and held a 39-32 rebounding advantage. But that was offset by the Cubs’ poor 24-percent shooting from the field and 15 steals and 12 3-pointers by Roland-Story.

Five different players scored in the game for Nevada. Bentley is still trying to find depth to complement leading scorers Kacie Rewerts, Addi Vorm and Elie Tuhn.

“We played hard and got into our bench a little bit,” Bentley said. “We’re a growing team.”

Rewerts finished with 12 points and five rebounds, Vorm five points, six rebounds and four assists and Tuhn three points against the Norse. Alexandria Arnaud scored five points, Sydney Mosinski finished with four points and eight rebounds and Maddie Dunham had eight rebounds and two assists.

Roland-Story improved to 3-0. Juliann Clark had 12 points, five steals and three assists, Madeline Morton nine points, Kylie Tjernagel eight points and Reagan Barkema seven points and five rebounds for the Norse.

Roland-Story 55, Nevada 29

N 12 7 3 7 - 29

RS 3 15 18 19 - 55

Nevada (29) - Sydney Mosinski 1-3 2-4 4, Addi Vorm 1-8 2-3 5, Elie Tuhn 1-4 0-0 3, Meredith Harter 0-1 0-0 0, Amelea Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Wessels 0-1 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 0-2 0-0 0, Aubrey Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Kacie Rewerts 5-9 2-3 12, Mayzi Weig 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 0-5 0-0 0, Alexandria Arnaud 2-8 0-0 5. Totals: 10-42 6-11 29. 3-point field goals (3): Vorm, Tuhn, Arnaud. Rebounds (39): Mosinski 8, Dunham 8. Assists (7): Vorm 4. Steals (3): Vorm, Tuhn, Arnaud. Blocks (1): Rewerts. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Dunham.

Roland-Story (55) - Ava Charlson 0-0 0-0 0, Jordyn Ramus 0-3 0-0 0, Juliann Clark 3-10 4-5 12, Amy Rathmacher 2-5 0-1 5, Madeline Morton 3-9 0-0 9, Emily Berggren 0-1 0-0 0, Jadyn Nelson 0-3 0-3 0, Dani Grady 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Barkema 2-5 1-2 7, Reece Johnson 2-5 0-0 6, Madi Bauer 1-1 0-0 3, Madison Geise 0-0 2-2 2, Kylie Tjernagel 3-7 1-2 8, Madison Martindale 1-1 1-2 3. Totals; 17-50 9-17 55. 3-point field goals (12): Morton 3, Clark 2, Barkema 2, Johnson 2, Rathmacher, Bauer, Tjernagel. Rebounds (32): Rathmacher 5, Barkema 5. Assists (13): Clark 3, Johnson 3. Steals (15): Clark 5. Blocks (3): Barkema 2. Fouls: 15.