Collins-Maxwell’s Jace Huntrods isn’t officially listed on the varsity roster yet, but the freshman made a big impact in a losing effort for the Spartans boys’ basketball team versus Janesville on Saturday.

Huntrods scored 13 points in a 65-48 loss to the Wildcats. He has played in all three varsity games so far, but Saturday was the first time he got on the scoreboard and it helped the Spartans hang around for three quarters before coming up short to fall to 1-2 on the season.

“Up to this point he’s probably been a little ‘freshman scared’,” Collins-Maxwell coach Wes Stover said. “But tonight it was nice to see him open and see what he can do. He’s got a lot of potential and upside to him.”

Huntrods began the season as part of the JV team. But guard Weston Kahler wasn’t able to go at the start of the season so Huntrods was moved up to varsity.

“Last week when Weston was down sick we knew we had to bring another guy up so we had another body,” Stover said. “We brought Jace up. Jace proves himself very well in practice and has proven himself in the JV games.”

Huntrods helps the team out with his outside shooting and ball-handling according to Stover. The transition to varsity has gone well so far.

“They’ve accepted me into a varsity role and let me play how I play,” Huntrods said. “If they give me an open shot I take it and if I see them open I’m going to give them the shot too. You’ve just got to trust in each other and in the process.”

Collins-Maxwell lost to Colo-NESCO in its opener, 45-42, last Tuesday and defeated GMG on the road Friday by a 53-43 score. Huntrods was held scoreless in each game, but against Janesville, Stover wanted his team to have a better start than in the first two games and Huntrods took it to heart.

He scored the first eight points over his career during the first half to help Collins-Maxwell stay within four of an undefeated Wildcat squad.

“It was nice for Jace to step up tonight,” Collins-Maxwell senior center Brett Livesay said. “We were getting down and he came in like a spark plug and ignited us.”

Huntrods added five more points in the third quarter. His last basket came on a drive to pull Collins-Maxwell within 47-42 late in the quarter, but Janesville countered with an 8-0 run and the Spartans never recovered.

Huntrods finished the game 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Livesay just missed his second-straight double-double against Janesville, scoring nine points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Huntrods credits the presence of the 6-6 center with getting him some good looks from outside on Saturday.

“We fed it in to our big guy and it just left me open when he got covered,” Huntrods said. “I was able to make a few shots tonight.”

Livesay started as a sophomore during Collins-Maxwell’s inaugural season two years ago. The Spartans two games that season and he wants to leave Huntrods and the rest of this year’s freshman class in a much better position this year.

“You start getting more varsity experience it’s going to help him a lot by his senior year,” Livesay said. “I like it.”

Huntrods said he has plenty to work on, especially defensively. But he’s learning a lot everyday.

“The guys have a lot of experience and they’re always teaching me what to work on to be a better player,” Huntrods said. “I’m going to try and help our team as much as I can.”

Collins-Maxwell is back in action Tuesday at home against North Tama.