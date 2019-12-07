The Perry Elks Lodge #407 Lodge held a Hoop Shoot contest on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Perry Middle School Gym. The committee thanks everyone who participated, along with the parents, Travis Landgrebe and the various Elks volunteers who helped make the contest possible.

The following will advance to the district competition at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2020 in Storm Lake:8-9 years girls: Lenyn Walton8-9 years boys: Garrett Laws10-11 years girls: Lily Myers10-11 years boys: Reid Iben12-13 years girls: Karagyn Whelchel12-13 years boys: Drake Levan