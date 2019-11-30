Whether you're ahead or behind you have to play your own game.

That was Southeastern Community College men's basketball coach Lorenzo Watkins' theme Saturday night.

The Blackhawks shook off a first half lapse and coasted to a 92-74 victory over Lake Land in the Fun City Classic at Loren Walker Arena.

It wasn't as easy as the score might suggest.

Diew Moses sank two free throws with 8:24 left in the first half to give SCC a 35-18 cushion. But it took just five minutes and 33 seconds for that 17-point lead to collapse to two points.

The Lakers launched a 21-6 run that pulled them to within 39-41 of the Blackhawks with 2:55 left before intermission. Jevon Morris scored two 3-pointers and eight points total in that run and Hunter White had seven points, including a 3-point play. But it was a 4-point play by Ty Waller that trimmed the deficit to two points. SCC's Carlos Lemus fouled Waller on his successful 3-point attempt and Waller added a free throw.

"We got complacent," Watkins said. "That's one of the things that we try to talk to our guys about. You have to play a certain way all the time. I don't care if you're up 20 or down 20, you have to play the same way all the time. Tonight's a great example of it. Teams aren't going to go away. A team that played that way, they're going to get a lot of shots up, they're going to bring it, push it down the floor quick and try to get easy transition layups and open threes. They're never out of the game. Like I said the other night, you can learn just as much from wins as you do from losses."

SCC closed the first half on a six-point run with Moses stealing the ball and racing for a layup to make it a 49-41 halftime lead for the Blackhawks. The Lakers didn't have any big second half runs.

SCC's only halftime change was "just containment," Watkins said. "If we go back to their run when we're up 17, it was about giving up transition baskets, giving up layups in the half court. We were a step behind on everything and we were giving up our angle. Our defense is predicated to pushing them to the sideline, push them to the baseline. We were giving up too much to where they were just taking straight line drives to the basket. So those are some of the things we're going to work on (Sunday) and get ready for Monday. Our transition defense was just horrible tonight. To give up 48 percent the first half, that's not our defense on the floor tonight."

Watkins knew the Lakers had scoring punch. "They put up 91 points (Friday) and they've scored over 100 four out of their seven times this year, so we knew that they're similar to Moberly," Watkins said. "They want to get up and down the floor, want to be up in the high 90s, and we knew we had to keep them in the 65 to 75 range and we'll have a chance to win."

Moses led the Blackhawks with 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Miganeh Abdi had 18 points, Camryn Weston had 14 and Steven Melina added 10. The Blackhawks shot 57.6 percent from the field.

SCC held the Lakers to 40 percent shooting the second half. Morris led all shooters with 23 points. White and Adam Price scored 12 each and Waller had 10. Lake Land shot 44.8 percent for the game.

The Blackhawks (8-2) return to the home floor Monday, hosting Black Hawk College (5-4) at 7 p.m.

"I just know every year they've come in here they've played us tough," Watkins said. "They've been in this environment. Their coach (Darren Bizarri) does a great job."