Nevada senior Tyler Sansgaard will be pulling double duty in college as he signed a letter of intent to play men’s golf and will also play basketball at DMACC Nov. 20 in the Nevada High School commons.

Sansgaard is the son of Ben and Shawna Sansgaard of Nevada. He has one younger sister, Maycin.

Sansgaard chose DMACC over Morningside, Central and Loras.

“It’s close to home, I know people there and both teams are good,” Sansgaard said. “I think we’ll have a shot at doing something.”

He plans on furthering his education in a business-related field.

“I like how it’s a smaller school,” Sansgaard said. “Less people in a class.”

Sansgaard was part of Nevada’s Class 3A state champion boys’ golf team last year and its state runner-up team two years ago. Sansgaard was second on the team in the shortened nine-hole state meet last year with a score of 75 and he shot an 87 golfing one day at the 2018 state meet, with both events taking place at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

“Golf is my priority,” Sansgaard said. “But I’m not ready to be done with basketball, so I’m going to play both and see where it can go after two years. Nevada has given me a lot of opportunities. They’ve given me a shot at doing something good.”

Sansgaard credits Nevada boys’ golf coach Ryan Brown with helping him get to where he is able to continue his golf career at the next level.

“He helps a lot with the mental aspect,” Sansgaard said. “He keeps us focused and under control.”

In basketball Sansgaard averaged 17 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a junior. He made the all-Heart of Iowa Conference first team and has been thankful for the guidance of Tyler Struck, who took over the boys’ program last season.

“He’s helped me a lot with my game,Sansgaard said, “being a leader, helping players and understanding the game more.”