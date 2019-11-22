Matt Campbell arrived at Iowa State almost four years ago knowing the challenge he inherited and the history he had to combat. Decades of struggles, with only a few years of success strung together in between, was the story of the program. Even that success was modest.

“When you’re struggling and their is consistency of struggle, creating a sense of belief is one of the things, especially at least from my own experience here, that was maybe the one thing I didn’t realize,” Campbell said. “At 18 to 22 years old, you feel like you can do anything. Sometimes when that spirit gets battered, that becomes a real challenge to break. I probably underestimated the value of that spirit.”

The last several years have been an odyssey of rebuilding the spirit within the locker room. The building project in Ames isn’t something that has an end point, but there are benchmarks for progress. One of those, particularly this year, has been beating the teams on the schedule that ISU should be able to beat if it’s going to reach its potential.

Kansas has shown reasons to believe that Les Miles, formerly of coach at LSU, can begin to lift the program out of the ashes it has been in for a decade. Even so, there is still a long way to go. The Jayhawks, which visit Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m./FSN), have been competitive in a number of Big 12 games, but have just one league win to show for it.

“Even if we played against these guys the last couple years, it’s never been lip service or coach service to say they’ve had really good players,” Campbell said. “You can just see the guys the last couple years that have gone on to play in the NFL. You’re probably going to say there are five or six draft picks right now on this team, probably a couple more than we’ve got.

“They’ve got talent, they’ve got playmakers, but the big difference you’ve seen right now is the belief that he’s been able to instill for them to go on the road.”

In short, this is a game ISU needs to win. The only three losses the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3) have suffered in league play have been to the three teams ahead of it in the standings. A narrow win against Texas is the best win on their resume, with drubbings of TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia dotting the win column — those teams are seven through nine in the Big 12.

ISU owns eight of the last nine wins in the series with Kansas (3-7, 1-6) and has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 72-3. The Cyclones’ narrow Big 12 losses took away a shot at the Big 12 title game, but taking care of business against the Jayhawks gives validation to Campbell’s building project and likely sets up another favorable bowl destination.

One last home win also gives the senior class, which were either signed by Campbell and Co. or had just completed redshirt seasons, a sense of leaving things better than they found them.

“All 20 of these guys have played and all helped this team be successful,” Campbell said. “It’s a really special group, a group that means a great deal to me and a group that certainly had a huge impact on not only the now, but the future of this program.”