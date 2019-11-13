No. 2 Crusaders play No. 2 St. Albert in Class 1A quarterfinals.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Holy Trinity Catholic High School volleyball team has been down this road before. Ten straight years, to be exact.

It never gets old for the Crusaders.

Holy Trinity is making its 10th straight trip to the state tournament and 13th in the 15-year history of the school.

Eighth-ranked Holy Trinity (28-10) faces second-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) in a Class 1A state quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. today at the U.S. Cellular Center.

The names and faces may have changed, but the expectations are the same for the Crusaders, who played in the state championship match a year ago.

"If you take care of your side and cover up the holes and swing aggressively and keep going after teams, I think we'll be OK," Holy Trinity coach Melissa Freesmeier said.

The Crusaders will be taking on a tournament-tested team, although the Saintes were ousted in regionals last season.

The Saintes are led by Allie Petry, a 5-foot-6 junior outside hitter who already has verbally committed to play for Iowa State in two years. Petry leads the 1A field in kills, averaging 4.8 kills and 2.8 digs per set. The Crusaders will have to try to slow down Petry with a combination of aggressive serving, a strong block and solid floor coverage. That will be a key of the Crusaders are to advance.

"She's little, but she's mighty. She can get up and swing. We've got to try to slow her down a little bit, get some hands in her face. She's a dynamic hitter. We've come up against them a lot this year. It's not that we haven't seen kids who can hit the ball. I think the kids love to dig in and play defense," Freesmeier said. "We're doing things to close and get touches on the ball. If we can get our hands up and get touches on the ball, I think good things are going to happen."

"Allie is very good, but we rely on everyone," St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. "Allie puts in a lot of time and work in high school volleyball and it paid off for her."

Saintes' senior setter Olivia Barnes has over 1,000 career assists and is averaging 8.86 per set. Sophomore right-side hitter Lauren Williams presents a unique challenge as a left-hander. She is averaging 1.98 kills per set, while senior outside hitter Jordyn Blaha is averaging 2.02 kills.

"They're a very good team. They have some good offense," Freesmeier said. "Their outsides are both good hitters. They've got a left-hander on the right side who may or may not play middle. We're not sure where she is going to play against us, but she takes a nice swing out of the right side. Their setter looks like she mixes the ball up well. Their defense is a perimeter defense and they're pretty solid. We have to be ready for them and play like we've been playing in this postseason."

While the Crusaders graduated all-state middle hitter Emily Box and outside hitter Eryn Anderson from last year's state runner-up team, this year's squad is more well-rounded.

The Crusaders have spread the wealth this season. With sophomore Kassi Randolph and junior Bailey Hellweg running the offense in a two-setter system, Claire Pothitakis, Katie Denning, Brooke Mueller and Avery Hopper have combined to average 7.95 kills per set.

Stopping one particular player won't necessarily slow down the Crusaders' attack.

"I really think we stepped out game up. I think the kids are going into it with confidence. Even when we make a few mistakes in a row, they can come out and do the things we've been working on in practice. I think it will be a great matchup between our squads. We're about the same size. We're going to go in and work hard and do what we've been doing," Freesmeier said.

"They have been to the state tournament multiple times in a row," Lantz said. "They are very solid and well coached. When you have that kind of tradition, you know they are going to be great."

Both teams have been tested throughout the season. Six of St. Albert's nine losses have come against teams in the state tournament. Holy Trinity played in the rugged SEI Superconference South Division which includes Class 2A state qualifier Van Buren and Class 1A's seventh-ranked New London. The schedules have both teams poised for a run at a state championship.

"It's helped that our competition this year has been very good here in the South. We've had to be ready every match that we've played. I think that has gotten us ready for this postseason," Freesmeier said. "I think right now the kids have got the confidence in each other and in themselves. We're going to go up and just play volleyball."