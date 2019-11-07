NEVADA — Jonny Sneiderman took over as the head coach of the Nevada volleyball team last winter and he wasted no time taking advantage of a new program the school offered.

Last January, Nevada High School began a new weight-lifting program by Iowa Premier Sports out of Ames. Sneiderman immediately recognized how it could elevate the volleyball program.

“They’ve got some trainers that work with individual schools and they’re here four or five days a week and sports programs utilize them,” Sneiderman said. “Depending what our schedule looked like we could lift two or three times a week once school started. But this summer we were lifting four days a week, every week, besides dead week, and then when we got to the season in August, we had two-a-days plus we were lifting every day as well.”

During the season the Cubs lifted twice a week. Once Class 3A regional play got going last week they upped the intensity, going at it hard the two days following each regional match.

The schedules for each player differed in accordance with their class schedule during the week. Some players spread it out over the week, others get it done with hard workouts over two days.

“It’s good for us because we’re gaining strength,” Nevada middle hitter Sydney Mosinski said. “But they’re hard.”

Nevada does various lifts and exercises to build up different muscles.

“We do squats every day and we’ll do some sort of push-ups or bench and then we’ll do abs,” Mosinski said. “We do RDL (Romanian deadlift) a lot.”

The workouts can leave everyone feeling pretty sore at the end of the day. But they’ve clearly been worth it on the volleyball court.

After going 22-18 and getting beat in the opening round of regionals last year, Nevada will be heading to the state tournament next week in Cedar Rapids with a 33-9 record. The Cubs have been especially strong down the stretch - they are as hot as any team in the state having won 18 of their last 19 matches.

Nevada took down eighth-ranked Tipton in the regional finals last Monday in Van Horne to earn their spot in the state tournament. Even though Tipton was the first team to push Nevada to four sets this season, the Cubs clearly looked like the better-conditioned team in a decisive victory.

“When we played Tipton we just looked like better athletes,” Nevada setter Morgan Tupper said. “I think that’s honestly because of the lifting. It builds up your speed and builds up your strength.”

Mosinski has become a major force in the middle of the net this season. She was especially tough in the Heart of Iowa Conference championship-clinching victory over a Gilbert team rated 12th in 4A, putting up 16 kills and five blocks in an impressive Cub sweep.

“Ever since this summer when we lifted every day my vertical has gotten a lot better,” Mosinski said. “Especially the one-foot takeoffs.”

She’s definitely caught the eye of veteran Cub outside hitter Kacie Rewerts.

“I like to watch Sydney,” Rewerts said. “She gets up!”

Sneiderman said a lot of players have made gains of 20 pounds or more in their major lifts. That, along with speed and agility drills, has helped not only with jumping and hitting, but with covering more ground and reacting faster in the back row.

Nevada had 63 digs in the win over Tipton.

“Our middle-backs are able to get to the balls in the corners just because we’re a lot faster now,” Nevada libero Ellie Gray said. “We have a lot quicker feet.”

It also helps with endurance.

“Our goal is if we don’t put a ball down right away we’re going to force a team into a long rally,” Sneiderman said. “That’s our comfort zone. Let’s get in that long rally and let’s tire you out because we’re going to be able to hang every time.”

The Cubs are hoping to tire out three more opponents next week to claim the second state championship in program history. Nevada opens state play as the sixth seed going up against third-seed Red Oak (33-6) in the 3A quarterfinals next Wednesday.