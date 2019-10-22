Cyclones have seven home games next season

Just because Iowa State is only a little more than halfway through its 2019 football schedule doesn't mean it's too early to look at 2020.

The Big 12 Conference released its 2020 football schedule Tuesday morning in full. The league said several games could have date changes depending on television decisions, but ISU is locked in for seven home games for the third-straight season.

ISU begins its 2020 campaign at home against South Dakota on Sept. 5 and will host Texas Tech on Sept. 26 to begin Big 12 play.

The Cyclones will host a Thursday night game against Kansas State on Oct. 29 — it's the first weeknight game in Ames since 2017 (Texas). ISU will have an open date the week before its midweek contest. All kickoff and broadcast times will be announced at a later date.

2020 IOWA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5 SOUTH DAKOTA

Sept. 12 at Iowa

Sept. 19 UNLV

Sept. 26 TEXAS TECH

Oct. 3 at Kansas

Oct. 10 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 17 OKLAHOMA

Oct. 29 (Thurs.) KANSAS STATE

Nov. 7 at TCU

Nov. 14 BAYLOR

Nov. 21 at Texas

Nov. 28 WEST VIRGINIA