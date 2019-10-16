Sophomore guard enters season with high expectations

Tyrese Haliburton has gone from a lightly-recruited guard from northern Wisconsin to a preseason all-Big 12 pick.

The Iowa State sophomore was bestowed that honor by the conference's coaches, it was announced Wednesday.

Haliburton averaged 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from 3-point range.

His statistics weren't gaudy, but Haliburton rocketed into national attention last season with his length as a 6-foot-5 guard with a pure shooting stroke and high-level basketball IQ. The Oshkosh, Wis. native also starred with USA Basketball's U19 team this summer.

He's projected as a potential first-round NBA draft pick.

Haliburton is expected to have a much-increased offensive role for ISU after it lost three starters and its sixth-man from last year's Big 12 tournament champion team.

Kansas' Udoka Azubuike was named the Big 12 preseason player of the year. Devon Dotson (Kansas), Tristan Clark (Baylor) and Desmond Bane (TCU) rounded out the rest of the all-conference team.

Texas Tech's Chris Clakre, a transfer from Virginia Tech, was named the preseason newcomer of the year while West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe, the only 2019 McDonald's All-American in the league, was named the preseason freshman of the year.

The Cyclones open the season Tuesday, Nov. 5, at home against Mississippi Valley State.