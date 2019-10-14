Forward healthy after medical redshirt season

Solomon Young was a freshman starter with four future NBA players around him. He has two Big 12 tournament championship rings. He could finish his career as a four-year starter at ISU.

Yet, the discussion about Young almost always centers around one negative that he can hardly even control.

His injury history.

The Sacramento native broke his hand as a freshman, tore the meniscus in his knee to shutdown his sophomore season and suffered a season-ending groin injury as a junior, a year that also saw him have shoulder surgery for good measure as he sat out as a medical redshirt.

“I would just say it was bad luck,” Young said last month. “There really wasn’t anything I wasn’t doing.

“I believe everything happens for a reason. It happened, and I’m here now.”

Young’s injury history overshadows his accomplishments and consistency as a force in the post for the Cyclones. ISU went 10-2 after he was inserted into the starting lineup as a freshman, and he put up 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore with an expanded role.

At 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds with a high-motor and no fear of physicality, Young is a rugged presence for an ISU program that has often relied upon grace and skill rather than grit and grind.

His absence was felt in games like the Cyclones’ NCAA tournament ouster by Ohio State, which got 21 points and 12 rebounds from 6-foot-7, 270-pounder Kaleb Wesson.

Now, though, Young is back and healthy, impressing teammates this summer, on their trip to Italy and now in preseason practice.

“He’ s looking really good,” sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton said. “I’ve been really getting in a lot more film and watching the (2016-17) team that was here with Monte (Morris) when Solo was a freshman and how active he was, and seeing him now, the role he has here.

“I watched him when I was a senior (and) committed here. I can see he looked better. He’s playing hard. He’s in the gym a lot. I think Solo is going to be a big piece for us.”

Young’s role for the Cyclones will be interesting to see this season as Michael Jacobson returns after starting every game at center last year while George Conditt IV returns for an anticipated sophomore season in the frontcourt.

Young will either be in an intense competition for minutes, or he’ll be playing alongside a fellow big for the first time in his college career as the Cyclones have almost exclusively played him as the lone traditional big.

“The biggest thing is the rebounding is hopefully going to take a turn this year,” Young said of the prospect of two-big lineups.

Whatever transpires, the soft-spoken Young, now in his fourth year in Ames, looks to emerge as a leader for an ISU team with lots of new faces but familiar high expectations.

“My game is pretty much straightforward,” he said.”The biggest thing I’m working on is being a better leader.”

Ideally, he’ll be able to do that from the floor, with injuries in the rear-view mirror and the conversation shifting from his time on the shelf to the way he conducts himself.

“Hopefully after that, they talk about how much effort and heart I give to the game,” he said.