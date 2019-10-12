Despite the cold and windy weather, it was a hot performance by the Waukee boys golf team on day one of the fall Iowa High School state golf tournament.

Held at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City, the Warriors as a whole led the 13-team field with a round one score of 315, a total of 31-over-par. Waukee held a strong lead following the front-nine and was a mere one stroke behind Pleasant Valley for the back-nine lead. The Warriors had the help of one birdie, two pars, and two eagles while leading the way on par-three and par-four holes.

Leading the way individually for the Warriors was Matthew O’Brien who heads into day two tied for third overall with a front nine score of even-par 35 and a back-nine score of 40. That gave O’Brien a day one 18-hole total of four-over-par 75. It was a two-birdie round for the senior overall.

Next up for the Warriors in a three-way tie for ninth place overall was junior Jack Starr who carded an 18-hole score of seven-over-par 78. It was a tough start to the front nine for Starr who carded three bogeys and a double-bogey across the first four holes. He ended his front nine with a six-over-par score of 41 and then corrected his path on the back nine with a one-over-par score of 37. Overall there were three Warriors inside the top 15 individual golfers including Joshua Nichols who carded a day one score of eight-over-par 79. Nichols carded three birdies across his 18-holes played and wrapped up the front-score with a two-over-par 37 followed by a six-over-par score of 42 across the back-nine.

The Warrior scorecard rounded out with Charles Andrews tied for 24th overall with a 12-over-par 83, Jack Utsler in 56th with a score of 18-over-par 89, and finally, Charlie Steer with a 21-over-par score of 92 to place 63rd.

For the second straight season, Waukee leads the state tournament field following day one. Unlike last season, there will likely be a day two of action which will begin at 9 a.m. Waukee’s Jack Starr and Matthew O’Brien will kick things off from hole one beginning right at 9 a.m.