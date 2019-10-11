While to some Thursday, Oct. 10 was just another day in the week, it was much more than that on the hardwood at ADM High School in Adel between the Dallas Center-Grimes and ADM volleyball teams.

It was far more than just another match-up too as both teams took part in the annual Dig Pink night that included a silent auction and more as well as sporting Dig Pink shirts in honor of breast cancer awareness. It was a contest that was so much more than just a win or a loss as noted by head coach Cheryl Voelker.

“To see both communities come together for such a great cause that’s bigger than ourselves is so amazing to be a part of,” began Voelker. “It’s such a wonderful thing to see people from the other team side by side with our fans for a good cause.”

As for the contest on the hardwood, it was quite the strong showing from the Class 4A 11th ranked Fillies as they bested host ADM in four sets. It sure wasn’t easy however and that tough road to victory began right away in set one as the first eleven points came in back and forth fashion from both teams. The Fillies finally broke away 7-5 and then turned that into a 19-12 advantage, followed by a 6-2 run for the 25-14 set one win.

Set two saw more of the same despite a 10-8 lead to begin the set. Ultimately there were four ties within that set before the Fillies began to break away with a 17-14 advantage. They then turned that into a 22-20 lead which then turned into a 25-23 set two win. Set three marked one of the slowest starts to a set the Fillies have suffered all season long. It began with an 8-4 deficit that got as close as 11-10 disadvantage for the Fillies. DC-G did storm back to tie the set at 22-22 which showed a lot of resiliency in the mind of coach Voelker.

“In that set, we missed a lot of serves, thus giving Adel two points each with us losing a point and them gaining a point,” began Voelker. “Even with that said the girls didn’t let the deficit get too big and stayed with ADM to the very end.”

There are always strong ways to answer a loss with and then there’s the type of answer put forth by the Fillies in set four. In one of the largest single-set deficits ADM has faced all season long, DC-G stormed out to a 4-0 lead which they then turned into a 14-4 lead. That grew even more as the set went on to a 24-7 lead and the eventual 25-11 set four win.

The Fillies capture their 25th overall win and 18th non-conference win of the season. The win officially guarantees the Fillies their fourth 25 plus winning season across the last five seasons. Next up for the newly minted 25-6 Fillies will be a tough road contest against Norwalk on Tuesday, Oct. 15. It will be an important match-up that could have conference implications on the line as three teams including the Fillies will head into Tuesday leading the conference with a 5-1 record. The contest against Norwalk will begin with the ninth grade contest followed by the JV team and then rouned out with the varsity squad at 7 p.m.