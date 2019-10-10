Through nearly two-thirds of the volleyball season the Bobcat volleyball team has a 7-18 overall record and a 3-5 Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) mark.



The Peru State team is listed among the NAIA team leaders. In addition, the team and some other players are in the top team and individual leaders in the Heart.



As of Monday, October 7, the Bobcat team is 19th in the country in total digs at (1,497), 32nd in total kills at (984), ranked 39th in total assists at (879), and is ranked 48th in total digs per game with (17.410).



In the Heart, as a team the Bobcats are fourth in total digs (1,497), sixth in digs per set (17.4), tied for sixth in service aces (115), eighth in kills per set (11.4), eighth in total kills at 984, and tenth in hitting percentage at (0.139).



In the Heart, as individuals, the Bobcat team has some players as top performers in the conference. Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) is 11th in total kills for the season with (223) and is 15th in kills per set with (85).



Cassie Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) ranks 12th in assists per set (4.5) and 15th with 374 assists. Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.) ranks 14th in assists per set average with (4.4) and ranks 16th with 363 assists.



Holguin is tied for fourth in service aces per set average at (0.4) and is fifth with 30 service aces.



Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln) is ranked 17th in total blocks for the season with (47) and is ranked 20th in block per set average at (0.6).



Cudney is ranked ninth in digs per set with 318 digs with an average of 3.7 which also ranks ninth. Dawson Sharman (Sidney) ranks 14th in digs per set with 234 digs with an average of (3.3) which ranks 17th. Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.) ranks 20th with a 2.6 digs per set average.



The Peru State Bobcat volleyball team will be back in action on Oct. 8 when they go to Oskaloosa, Iowa, to take on William Penn (Iowa) in a Heart match up. The Bobcats will be at home on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 when they host Benedictine (Kan.) Friday at 7 p.m. and host Baker (Kan.) on Saturday at 2 p.m.