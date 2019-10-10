The Peru State Bobcat volleyball team will be hosting try-outs for the "Code Blue Volleyball Club" on Sunday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 10, in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the campus of the College.



Code Blue is a skill/age-based junior volleyball club and is affiliated with USA Volleyball and the Great Plains Region.



The coaches for Code Blue will consist of players and coaches from the Peru State volleyball team.



Try-Out Dates/Times



On Oct. 27, from 2:30-4 p.m. players in 5th-8th grade



On Nov. 10, from 1-3 p.m. players in 9th-12th grade and make-up date for 5th -8th graders



There will be a $10 try-out fee. Players must complete the USAV online registration before tryouts; however, you may pay for membership later. You can register at https://webpoint.usavolleyball.org



Each team will participate in five (5) tournaments from January through March. To pre-register for the try-outs, email codebluevolleyball@outlook.com



Peru State Bobcat head coach Laurie Felderman is the club director and can be contacted at lfelderman@peru.edu or 920-639-5844 for questions. Graduate assistant Jhessica Martins will be assisting and can answer questions as well at 402-414-1701 or at jmartins@peru.edu.



Pre-registration is highly encouraged. If you cannot attend the try-out date, please contact the local club director.