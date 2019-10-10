He will play in Class 4A state golf tournament Friday and Saturday in Polk City.

Nate Spear is no stranger to big tournaments.

So when the Burlington High School sophomore golfer step foot on the Tournament Club of Iowa course in Polk City for the Class 4A state tournament on Friday, he will be right in his element.

Spear, who spent the summer playing in tournament across the Midwest, is playing his best golf of the year heading into the event. Spear is tied for third-best scoring average at 37.22 per nine holes. He finished third in a Class 4A district tournament on Monday at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Davenport, carding a 4-over-par 76.

Spear is anxious to take his first shot at state.

"I'm excited to play the Tournament Club of Iowa course. I've never played the course, but (Burlington Golf Club PGA professional) Joe Butler said there is a hazard on every hole," Spear said. "The weather doesn't look too good. It looks like it will be cold and windy and it could rain. That will affect the distances, so the ball won't fly as far and the scores won't be as low. I have to make sure I am prepared for how cold it is going to be."

"He's been playing good all year. I would hope he would be in contention and be in the final group or two. That's my goal for him," BHS head coach Brian Mumm said. "The weather will be the tricky part. But Nate is tough. You are not only playing the course, but also the elements. You have to be mentally tough."

The forecast for Friday's first 18 holes calls for a high of 44 degrees and a west wind at 18 miles per hour. Saturday is expected to be 54 with a west-southwest wind at 18.

The Tournament Club of Iowa course is a par-71 layout which plays at 7,043 yards.

Spear has been on a roll this summer and fall, carding a competitive-best round of 69.

Spear is banking on his experience in big tournaments and pressure situations to carry him this weekend.

"I really think that is going to help me, especially if I am under pressure, like in a clutch moment. Just knowing I belong there will help me prepare for this kind of big tournament," Spear said. "I'm pretty confident with my game right now. Everything is going well. I hope to keep it going and go up there and play well. I just have to stay focused and take it one hole at a time, one shot at a time.

"I really want to thank my teammates and my coach for making this a great and fun season. Hopefully I can bring back the gold this weekend."