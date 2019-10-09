In their 12th road contest of the season, the ADM volleyball team touched up the win column in a three-set win over Boone Tuesday night on the road.

It not only marked ADM’s eighth win of the season, but it also marks the first time all season the Tigers have strung together consecutive wins adding on to the five set win over Carlisle. In perhaps one of their stronger outings of the season, the Tigers stole set one 36-24 but then took control of set two 25-14, only to capture a late lead and a set three win 25-20. The win marked the sixth straight victory over a Boone team since the 2015-16 season and it had to do with a solid serving night.

While it wasn’t their best overall serving night of the season, three Tigers captured marks of .900 or better from the serving line while ADM as a team posted eight aces on the night. Leading the way in the serving department for the Tigers was senior Abbie Hlas who had quite a night going 15-of-16 from the line with a trio of aces thrown in. Alongside those good numbers, Hlas totaled 19 digs for the contest. It was part of what has been an amazing season for Hlas as noted by head coach Mary Beth Scott.

“The way she moves and goes after the ball is something I haven’t seen very much in my time coaching,” began Scott. “She has such strong court vision that she’s able to figure out where the ball will be and not just that, how to turn a defensive stand into an offensive attack.”

With those 19 digs on the night, Hlas has now totaled 259 for the season, fourth best inside the Raccoon River Conference behind Morgan Lose of Carlisle (269), Kinsie Zinnel of Boone (325), and Laura Sweeney of Carroll (333).

Also taking part in the strong night was sophomore Campbell James who picked up her 128th successful serve of 2019 by going 19-of-21 with a pair of aces. Senior Delaney Bertman picked up 12 successful serves while Morgan Meyer and freshman Dani Person went perfect from the serving line going five-of-five and nine-of-nine respectively.

Pacing the Tigers for yet another consecutive contest in kills was senior Josi Lonneman who drove home 13 kills on the night, giving her a conference fifth-best 195 on the season. Lonneman had an overall sound night as she also picked up seven digs while going 7-of-11 in serving with one ace. Along with her 12 successful serves on the night, senior Delaney Bertman paced the Tiger lineup with 16 assists on the night to go along with eight kills and two aces.

The win now improves ADM’s overall record to 8-12 and a conference record of 4-2. Next up on the docket for the Tigers will be the annual non-conference battle with Dallas Center-Grimes on Thursday, Oct. 10 in Adel. It will be the annual dig pink contest and will commence at 7 p.m.