ISU moving on after star's graduation

Bridget Carelton’s number will almost certainly hang in the rafters at Hilton Coliseum in the future. When you’re an All-American, Big 12 player of the year and one of the best players in program history, that’s pretty well assured.

Whenever that happens in the years ahead, though, it won’t be the first time Carleton’s legacy will hang over the program. She may have graduated and moved on to the WNBA, but Carleton’s presence - or its absence - remains with the Cyclones.

“It lingers,” ISU coach Bill Fennelly said.

This won’t be the first time Fennelly will be tasked with replacing one of the program’s greats during his 25-year tenure in Ames. He’s navigated the losses of the likes of Angie Welle, Megan Taylor, Allison Lacey and others.

“We all survived,” Fennelly said.

Survived, yes, but each time the Cyclones had to learn a new way of living.

“Those things do linger,” Fennelly said, “and it takes a long time to work your way through it. It doesn’t happen in one game. It doesn’t happen in preseason practice.

“When you find out is when things go bad, and who is the person that stops it?”

That’s what’s perhaps trickiest about replacing not only a star, but a program stalwart. The Xs and Os along with the on-court production will sort themselves out eventually. They almost always do. It’s the other stuff that is a little harder to come by.

Carleton - and most great players - set the tone. They are the example. In large part, they become the culture of a team, and even a program. When they’re suddenly gone, it’s hard to recalibrate.

“It wasn’t an accident that usually when everyone came out to practice, Bridget was already here,” Fennelly said. “It wasn’t an accident whenever we left practice, Bridget was still here.

“There’s a certain presence she brought as a great player who worked hard.”

That presence’s absence can almost be just as impactful.

It creates a vacuum that can be filled either by either good or ill. Certainly, no one expects Fennelly’s quarter-century old program to fall apart without Carleton, but the players will have to figure out what shape things take without her.

A great player with a great work ethic almost by default instills accountability within a locker room. When that’s inherent in a program, it creates a better baseline from which to grow. When you have to recreate or reinvent that accountability, you’re starting at a point further back on the road map to greatness.

You can make up that distance, but it’s not as easy or as fast. Greatness has an uncanny ability to prop you up when you need it most. That’s not there to lean on as the Cyclones get ready to open the season.

That means players like Kristin Scott, Maddie Wise, Ashley Joens and Adriana Camber will have shoulder that burden.

“What it comes down to,” Fennelly said, “the players that benefitted from playing with Bridget last year - Kristin, Maddie, Ash, (Camber) - they have to play better and go from being role players to being players that you can count on on a daily basis.”

Carleton is gone, but her presence will still be felt. Fennelly and the Cyclones are undoubtedly hoping her example - and not just her shadow - is what lingers.