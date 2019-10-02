BGC PGA professional playing in national tournament this week.

Joe Butler has been to the PGA Senior Professional Championship nine times before.

But this year has a little added meaning for the 63-year-old PGA professional at Burlington Golf Club.

Butler doesn't get to play as much golf as he would like, yet he finds himself with the opportunity to test his skills against some of the best 50-and-older PGA professionals in the country on two of the toughest golf courses around.

The PGA Senior Professional Championship gets under way Thursday and concludes Sunday at the Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa Fazio Foothills and Coore Crenshaw courses in Austin, Texas.

Butler, who was added to the field when the PGA added an extra exemption for the Iowa section, is looking forward to seeing where he stands against some of the nation's best senior PGA professionals.

"It's fun. As you get older, you never know when it might be the last one," Butler said. "The PGA gave us another spot because we had more entries than normal, so I was granted the extra spot. I got kind of lucky."

Butler finished seventh in the PGA Iowa Section PGA Senior Professional Championship qualifier Aug. 8-9 at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove. Butler carded consecutive rounds of 2-under-par 70 for a 4-under-par 140 total, then had to wait to see if he would qualify.

Butler doesn't play as much golf as he once did or still would like to, but still plays well enough to qualify for a major national championship.

"I play a lot of nine-hole rounds and I hit some balls on the range, depending on the weather," Butler said. "I'm anxious to play. You never know how you are going to play. We've got a lot of 50-year-old golfers who are very good. I'm going to have to play really well to make the cut."

Butler's game will be put to the test on the two courses, described as a roller-coaster ride through the foothills of Texas. Butler is hoping to make the cut and be playing on the weekend.

"This tournament is normally played in Virginia, Florida or California. This one is in the hill country on two different courses," Butler said. "I would like to think I could make the cut if I play well. There are so many good players there, so making the cut will be more difficult. I'm anxious to get down there and play and see how it goes."