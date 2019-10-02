Fort Madison High School's boys and Mount Pleasant's girls dominated the Washington Invitational cross country meet at the Washington Country Club Tuesday.

The Fort Madison boys eked out a team title with 52 points, one better than runner-up Fairfield. Host Washington took third, also with 53 points. The tie was broken by the finishes of Fairfield's and Washington's sixth runners. Mount Pleasant was fourth at 98 points and was followed by Sigourney (231) and Highland (282).

Mount Pleasant's girls took seven of the top 10 individual finishes and won the team championship with 22 points. Fort Madison was second at 84 and was followed by Fairfield (106), Washington (111), Highland (144) and Sigourney (239).

Fort Madison's Will Gager led the Bloodhound boys with a fifth place finish, touring the five kilometers in 18:53.37. Washington's Evan Horak won in 18:009.02 and Keokuk's Tim Burns was second at 18:25.94. Keokuk didn't have enough runners for a team score.

Also running for Fort Madison were Anthony Barnes (8th, 19:21.92), Hayden Wolfe (10th, 19:42.15), Tate Settles (14th, 20:02.47), Austin Miller (15th, 20:21.00), Alex Steffensmeier (17th, 20:32.09) and Ben Thele (32nd, 21:47.93).

Logan White paced Mount Pleasant's boys with a ninth place finish in 19:38.37. Also running for Mount Pleasant were Luke Ryon (11th, 19:43.28), Nathan McWilliams (16th, 20:27.80), Gabe Feldmann (24th, 21:14.93), Tyler Johnson (38th, 22:17.64), Jakin Bunnell (39th, 22:38.48) and Brock Duncan (40th, 22:55.66).

Keokuk's Layden Denning was 48th in 23:36.87 and Sullivan Campbell took 63rd in 26:10.56.

In the girls meet, Mount Pleasant's Abby Ryon won the individual title in 21:23.76, just ahead of teammate Abby Blint who was second in 22:12.80. The Panthers' Maggie Jennings was fourth in 22:58.41, Cristina Carthey (32:23.32) took seventh, Kendall Dascher (23:36.48) was eighth, Monroe Swain (23:37.68) was ninth and Belle Meador (23:38.42) finished 10th.

Katelyn Dennis led Fort Madison with a fifth place finish in 23:03.43. Other Bloodhounds were Anna Kester (13th, 24:03.42), Maddy McVey (15th, 24:30.53), Lauren Otte (25th, 26:22.34), Myla Blanchard (26th, 26:32.71). Lily Scott (30th, 26:45.34) and Marquel Warner (31st, 26:55.07).

Keokuk had two runners. Hannah Sanderson finished 16th in 24:52.24 and Destiny Bennett was 20th in 25:27.55.

In the middle school boys two-mile race, Fort Madison won with 39 points and Burlington took second at 53. Fort Madison's Carson Rashid won in 11:35.17 and Mount Pleasant's Ben Carthey was second in 12:09.81.

Shay Stringer led Burlington with a fourth place finish in 12:22.66. Also running for Burlington were Joey Jolin (6th, 12:36.05), Calvin Schafer (11th, 12:49.04), Louis Trumbell (12th, 12:50.31), Aaron Green (20th, 13:34.04), Kindric Hurt (24th, 13:41.60) and Christos Kantzavelous (27th, 14:08.45).

Keokuk was led by Louis Dal's 13th place finish in 12:58.65.

Washington won the middle school girls team title with 47 points, winning a tiebreaker over Fort Madison which also had 47 points. Mount Pleasant was third at 64.

Fairfield's Malena Bloomquist won the individual race in 13:29.06. Fort Madison's Paetyn Wiegland was second in 13:49.14 and Mount Pleasant's Elsie Lange was third in 13:54.20.

Katelin Kobliska led Burlington with a fifth place finish in 14:08.59. Also running for Burlington were Hunter Pender (36th, 17:03.90) and Autumn Price (44th, 17:51.47).

Lily Nuno led Keokuk with an 18th place finish in 15:45.95.

SHEPPARD 1st, TITANS 2nd: Miles Sheppard won the individual race and he led West Hancock to a second place team finish in the Macomb Invitational at Macomb, Illinois.

The host Bombers won the boys team title with 36 points and West Hancock came in with 50. Petersburg PORTA took third with 89 points in the seven-team race.

Sheppard ran the three-mile course in 15.36.2, a minute and 24 seconds faster than runner-up Riley Coulter of Mercer County.

Also running for West Hancock were Noah Stout (6th, 18:12.6), Simeon Kyle (10th, 18:41.0), Tommy Capito (19th, 19:10.6), Ethan Ufkes (22nd, 19:17.6), Andrew Cochran (27th, 20:50.1) and Dylan Adams (38th, 21:22.0). There were 69 runners.

Macomb also won the girls team title with 37 points, 50 better than runner-up PORTA. West Hancock didn't have enough runners for a team score.

Bailey Barber led West Hancock with an 11th place finish in 23:47.9. Also running for the Titans were Josi Radel (18th, 24:37.9) and Hannah Althar (25th, 25:48.0). There were 48 runners.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

ILLINI WEST 2, WEST HANCOCK 0: Ava Bliss and Megan Harrell pounded six kills each to lead the Chargers to a 25-13, 25-15 win over West Hancock at Carthage, Illinois.

Setter Karli Artman had 16 assists. Taylor Pence led the Illini West defense with 11 digs. Artman had 10 digs. Harrell and Bliss both had eight digs.

Illini West (17-4, 2-0) plays at South Fulton Thursday. West Hancock (2-11) plays at Liberty, Illinois, Oct. 8.

CARDINAL 3, WACO 1: The Comets edged past WACO, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25, 25-21.

WACO (15-8) plays at Holy Trinity Thursday. Cardinal improved to 14-6.

FORT MADISON 3, WASHINGTON 1: Fort Madison beat the Demons, 25-18, 20-25, 25-11, 25-9, in a Southeast Conference match at Washington.

Fort Madison (7-17) hosts No. 6 (Class 2A) Mediapolis Thursday. Washington slipped to 7-17.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GREENVILLE 3, IOWA WESLEYAN 1: Abby Freeman had 20 kills and led Greenville to a 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 win over the Tigers at Mount Pleasant.

Paige Kammerer and Lida Landre each had nine kills for Iowa Wesleyan. Kammerer, a senior from Burlington, also had 13 assists, an ace, nine digs and a block assist. Grace Thomas, a junior from Mount Sterling and Van Buren High School, finished with two kills, an ace and two blocks for Iowa Wesleyan.

Iowa Wesleyan (6-9, 2-3 SLIAC) hosts Fontbonne (1-12, 1-3) Saturday. Greenville improved to 9-6 (3-0).

SANDBURG 3, BLACK HAWK 0: Carl Sandburg College remained atop the Arrowhead Conference with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-11 win over Black Hawk at Galesburg, Illinois.

Emily Bloomer, a sophomore libero from Burlington, finished with a team-high nine digs. She also served 11-for-11.

Sandburg (16-6, 5-0) plays Highland at Freeport, Illinois, Thursday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

EDWARD STONE 28, KEOKUK 12: Gabe Robinson scored two touchdowns to lead Edward Stone to victory in an eighth grade game.

Derrick Watson and Caden Schisel each scored a TD for Stone, now 3-1. Edward Stone plays Mount Pleasant next Tuesday.