STORY CITY — The runs of six to eight yards in the first half turned into runs of two to three yards in the second half.

Roland-Story, as a team, ran for 133 yards in the first half and held a 14-0 halftime lead in Friday night’s homecoming game against Iowa Falls-Alden.

Despite the opening-half success of the run game, the Norsemen couldn’t carry the momentum of the ground game over to the second half, finishing the game with 168 yards on the ground, and the stalling offense, combined with allowing 25-unanswered second-half points, resulted in a 25-14 IF-A victory.

The running back tandem of Kyle Selby and Zach Twedt combined to rush for 122 yards in the first half for the Norsemen (1-3), including second-quarter touchdown runs of seven and 12 yards from Selby. But after Selby ran for 67 yards and Twedt ran for 55 in the first half, Selby finished the game with 76 yards and Twedt with 72.

“Played our game, downhill football, running the ball,” Norsemen coach Aaron Stensland said. “Getting to our assignments and getting to their linebackers. That was probably the key in the second half was we weren’t getting to the second level.”

Selby’s second touchdown run came in the final minute of the second quarter on a fourth-and-four play. Twedt had a touchdown run wiped off the scoreboard due to a block in the back penalty, and Selby had two big runs on the drive called back on holding penalties.

Karson Sharar scored on touchdown runs of one yard and 43 yards to pull IF-A (3-1) within 14-12 by the end of the third quarter. The one-yard touchdown run came on the opening drive of the second half, and when the Norsemen lost a fumble on the first play of the ensuing drive, the momentum had shifted in IF-A’s favor.

Stensland said the Norsemen were playing on their heels the rest of the night.

“Started to miss tackles,” Stensland said. “Played cleaner in the second half penalty-wise, but couldn’t get our footing on defense to stop anybody.”

Then the Cadets turned to their bag of tricks to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

A successful hook-and-ladder, ala the Boise State Broncos against Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, put IF-A on top when Samuel Off completed a pass to Riley Burke, who pitched it to a trailing Sharar, completing a 43-yard touchdown pass.

The score gave Cadets their first lead at 18-14 with a little more than nine minutes to play.

For the Norsemen, the key now becomes turning the page. Roland-Story opens Class 2A District 7 play on Friday at West Marshall. Stensland said it’s a new season in which everyone is 0-0 and has a clean slate.

“We start by taking care of ourselves,” he said. “We need to get healthy, heal up the bumps and bruises, and take care of ourselves mentally. That starts with learning from this one and then moving on from it.”