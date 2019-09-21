JEWELL –The South Hamilton defense just needed its offense to get it a lead to protect on Friday night.

Once they had it, the game was all but over.

The Hawks’ defense frustrated the Manson-Northwest Webster offense throughout the night, forcing turnovers and running amok in the Cougar backfield to turn what had been a defensive struggle into a 36-6 South Hamilton rout.

The win was the Hawks’ second in a row, and with district play beginning next week with a road trip to Madrid it was important for South Hamilton’s coaches to see the defense perform the way it did for a second straight week.

In a word, they were dominant again on Friday after also turning in a solid effort in last week’s 28-14 win over Woodward-Granger.

“In second half especially,” South Hamilton coach Corey Klemp said. “We had to make some adjustments at halftime; we were playing a little soft in coverage in the first half and give them credit, they took advantage of that. The coaches made some adjustments at halftime and that kind of turned the tides.”

The Hawks, who started the year 0-2, now have tangible momentum as they enter district play.

“It’s huge, getting two wins in a row going into districts,” he said. “Madrid, they haven’t had a great year but we can’t look past them. We’ve just got to come ready to play, and if we play like (we did tonight) every week, we’ll be in good shape.”

As usual, running back Cade Flaugh provided most of the offense for the Hawks on Friday, carrying the ball 21 times for 154 tough yards and four touchdowns, but South Hamilton understands that the key to their season and a potential run at the playoffs begins and ends with their defense.

And it couldn’t have played any better than it has the past two weeks, but especially Friday.

Hawk defensive linemen Dominic Summers and Jeremiah Smith wreaked havoc on the Cougar backfield, leading to three sacks and three tackles for loss. Galetich intercepted two passes and Lane Swenson ripped the ball out of a ball-carrier’s hands and ran the other way with it to set up another short field.

The Cougars had just 175 total yards, and 53 of their 75 rushing yards and their only score came on the final drive of the game when most of South Hamilton’s starters had left the field.

“I think the big thing is just how physical our guys were up front,” Klemp said, “and our (defensive) backs, as physical as they were, just wore them down over time.”

That wasn’t the first time this season that Manson-Northwest Webster’s offense has been shut down, but South Hamilton did what it needed to do get off the field, and that’s what Klemp has liked the most about his defense over these past two weeks.

That, and the way his team has handled adversity Friday when the offense struggled to move the ball early, and briefly lost quarterback Freddie Lewis to an injury.

“That’s as crazy a first quarter as I’ve been a part of,” Klemp said. “The injuries we had, the situations that arose, the guys kept their focus and we weathered that storm and then settled in there in the second quarter and started playing our kind of ball. Really then, I knew, as physical as we were, that it was just going to take some time before those floodgates opened.”

The first two quarters were a defensive struggle for field position that, eventually, South Hamilton’s defense began to win. The Cougars did have two drives deep into South Hamilton territory in the first half, but one ended in a turnover on downs and Galetich intercepted a pass from Cougar quarterback Austin Aniker to end the other.

“Bend don’t break; that helped a lot,” Flaugh said. “It really set the tone for the whole game.”

Swenson then ripped the ball away from the Cougars, and the followed it with a blocked punt on the next series to set up a short field for the Hawks at the Cougars’ 39-yard line. On fourth down from the 4, Flaugh bulled his way into the end zone.

The point after failed, leaving the score 6-0, and it would stay that way until halftime.

The Hawks were forced to punt to open the second half but Tycin Barkema fielded a rolling snap and booted the ball to the one, which allowed the South Hamilton defense to force a safety two plays later.

Flaugh scored again on the ensuing possession and the Hawks began to pour it on after that.

The win moved South Hamilton to 2-2, with the two wins coming at home. Klemp hopes his team can bottle what he’s seen the last two weeks and unleash it on the road next Friday.

“Couldn’t be more proud of our guys how they’ve handled the adversity and just kept the focus and didn’t turn on each other,” Klemp said. “They’ve just really played as a team.”

MNW 0 0 0 6-6

SH 0 6 16 8-36

Second Quarter

South Hamilton- Cade Flaugh 4 run (kick failed), 9:08

Third Quarter

South Hamilton- Evan Winkler tacked in end zone, safety, 8:57

South Hamilton- Flaugh 3 run (kick failed), 4:26

South Hamilton- Flaugh 31 run (Brock Galetich run), 2:09

Fourth Quarter

South Hamilton- Galetich 18 run (Flaugh run), 11:20

South Hamilton-Flaugh 2 run (kick failed), 10:53

Manson-Northwest Webster- Brayden Johll 3 run, 1:28