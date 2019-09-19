Area teams went 4-4 last Friday, and all eight are back in action this week, with six playing at home in Week 4. Take a look at each game below.

Ames (0-3) at Marshalltown (3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Marshalltown High School

What to know: Ames has won six-straight against Marshalltown — including a narrow 21-13 game last year for coach Bruce Vertanen's 100th career win — but will have to stop a strong Marshalltown team this year to continue the streak. The Bobcats are the first team out of Class 4A's AP Top 10, effectively ranked 11th. The Little Cyclones are still looking for their first win of the season, but showed showed signs of life in a 28-25 loss to Iowa City High last week: they got the rushing attack going, they were good on special teams, and the offense strengthened as the game progressed.

Ballard (1-2) vs. Winterset (2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ballard Middle School

What to know: The Bombers are only allowing 12.7 points per game this season, but haven't been able to score enough to win in each of the past two weeks, including a 7-0 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes last Friday. Ballard's defense will now be tested against Winterset, which leads Class 3A with 943 passing yards and scored 35 and 36 points in each of the past two weeks, both wins.

Collins-Maxwell (1-3) vs. Baxter (2-2)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Collins-Maxwell High School

What to know: Brett Livesay continues to put up video game numbers. The wide receiver had this stat line in a 72-46 loss to AGWSR last week: 16 catches, 284 yards, four touchdowns. He leads the entire state in receptions (39), yards (725) and touchdowns (15) this season. Livesay and the Spartans will look to knock off Baxter, which used four takeaways to defeat Dallas-Melcher 74-30 last week.

Colo-NESCO (1-3) vs. AGWSR (2-1)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Colo-NESCO High School

What to know: Colo-NESCO is coming off its first win of the season — a 39-20 triumph over Twin Cedars — and they were led by sophomore Andrew Grover in every facet of the game. He racked up 164 yards from scrimmage and four rushing touchdowns, plus a 41-yard interception returned for a touchdown and 15 tackles. The Royals will now face AGWSR, which had eight rushing touchdowns in a win over Collins-Maxwell last week.

Gilbert (2-1) at Greene County (3-0)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Greene County High School

What to know: The Tigers ran the ball well and played good defense in a 15-8 win last week against Boone, their second in a row, but will have a challenging task at Greene County, No. 5 in Class 2A. Greene County is led by senior Colby Kafer, who is second in 2A with 611 rushing yards, and third with seven touchdowns. He's averaging an impressive 13.9 yards per carry, so he'll certainly be a focus for the Gilbert defense.

Nevada (2-1) vs. South Tama (0-3)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Nevada Cub Stadium

What to know: Nevada played last week without injured starting quarterback Kody Kruschwitz, and then without backup Blake Bottorf after he suffered an injury, but managed to create offense with third-string quarterback Keaton Fry, a senior. Fry completed four passes and also rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-23 win over Perry. Fry may be called upon to play quarterback again against winless South Tama, a team that Nevada topped last year.

Roland-Story (1-2) vs. Iowa Falls-Alden (2-1)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Roland-Story High School

What to know: The Norsemen had trouble scoring against PCM last week, eventually falling 19-6, and they'll hope to get going against Iowa Falls-Alden, which has won two in a row behind 100-yard rushing efforts from senior Kyler Hadwiger. When these teams last met, Roland-Story emerged victorious, 34-28.

South Hamilton (1-2) vs. Manson-NW Webster (1-2)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: South Hamilton High School

What to know: The Hawks got their first victory of the season, 28-14 over Woodward-Granger, behind 107 rushing yards and a score from Cade Flaugh, and four takeaways from the defense. They'll try to turn that into a win streak against a Manson-NW Webster team that has dropped its last two games 31-0.