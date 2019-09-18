ISU opens league play Jan. 4

Iowa State will have one Big Monday performance and four Saturday home games during the upcoming on the upcoming Big 12 schedule, which was released Wednesday.

The Cyclones open Big 12 play on Jan. 4 at TCU, and they have their conference home opener the following Wednesday when Kansas comes to town.

ISU’s lone Big Monday appearance comes Feb. 17 in Lawrence against the Jayhawks.

The Cyclones are coming off a 23-12 campaign in which they won their fourth Big 12 tournament in six years and made the NCAA tournament for the seventh time in eight, though they were bounced in the first round in an upset by Ohio State.

ISU has two two-game home stands with games against the Jayhawks and Oklahoma on Jan. 8 and Jan. 11, respectively, and then against Texas Tech and TCU on Feb. 22 and Feb. 25, respectively.

The Cyclones have a pair of back-to-back road games with Baylor on Jan. 15 and Texas Tech on Jan. 18, respectively, and then Texas on Feb. 1 and West Virginia Feb. 5.

ISU finishes the Big 12 slate Saturday, March 7, at Kansas State.

The Cyclones will have four games on the newly-created Big 12 Now digital channel which requires an ESPN+ subscription. Their game in Austin against Texas will be broadcast by the Longhorn Network.

2019-20 Iowa State Schedule

Nov. 5 vs. Mississippi Valley State, 7 p.m., Cyclones.tv

Nov. 9 at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., PAC-12 Networks

Nov. 12 vs. Northern Illinois, 7 p.m., Cyclones.tv

Nov. 19 vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m., Cyclones.tv

Nov. 27-29 Battle 4 Atlantis

Dec. 4 vs. Kansas City, 7 p.m., Cyclones.tv

Dec. 8 vs. Seton Hall, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 12 vs. Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 22 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 12 p.m., Cyclones.tv

Dec. 31 vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m., Cyclones.tv

Jan. 4 at TCU, 5 p.m., ESPN2/U

Jan. 8 vs. Kansas, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Jan. 11 vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m., ESPN/2

Jan. 15 at Baylor, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Jan. 18 at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN/2/U

Jan. 21 vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Jan. 25 at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN/2/U

Jan. 29 vs. Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U

Feb. 1 at Texas, TBD, LHN

Feb. 5, at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2/U

Feb. 8 vs. Kansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Feb. 12 at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U

Feb. 15 vs. Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN/2

Feb. 17 at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 22 vs. Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN/2/U

Feb. 25 vs. TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Feb. 29 at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPN2/U

March 3 vs. West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U

March 7 at Kansas State, 3 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

March 11-14 Big 12 tournament