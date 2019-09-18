The Nebraska volleyball team moved to No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll, which was announced on Monday.

The Huskers received 37 of 64 first-place votes and totaled 1,550 points. Stanford dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes and 1,538 points. Texas, Penn State and Baylor rounded out the top five.



It marks the first time the Huskers have held the No. 1 spot since the final poll of the 2017 NCAA Championship season. It also marks the Huskers' nation-leading 100th week all-time holding the No. 1 ranking in the AVCA poll.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Huskers will host No. 2 Stanford, which held the No. 1 spot all season until a 3-1 loss against Minnesota on Saturday. Wednesday's match, which will be televised on BTN, will be the first time NU has played a match as the No. 1 team in the nation since Nov. 26, 2016. It will be the fifth all-time No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-up in program history. The Huskers are 2-2 all-time in No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-ups. The only other No. 1 vs. No. 2 match played in Lincoln was on Aug. 26, 1995, when No. 1 Stanford beat No. 2 Nebraska, 3-1.