The sophomore played inside and out in the opener against UNI

O’Rien Vance stole the show from his linebacker teammates, earning his first career start for Iowa State in the season opener against Northern Iowa. His eight tackles and two sacks came at crucial moments and helped the Cyclones grind out a win.

The opportunity for Vance to flourish, however, meant Mike Rose would be displaced to SAM linebacker. It was a big move for a true sophomore, who is in his second year playing linebacker period, but one that Rose embraced and excelled in during his first crack at it.

“Really just not being in the box every play was a little bit different and having to read (the offense) from the outside in,” Rose said. “Other than that, I got a lot of good work with it in camp. It wasn’t too strange for me.”

Rose started 13 games at middle linebacker in 2018 after his emergence in preseason camp. He had 75 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery touchdown as a mainstay. He hasn’t appeared to miss a beat going into Year 2.

Although he still played in the middle at times, Rose played the open field as an outside backer most of the day against the Panthers, tallying eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks, which ties the second-most prolific performance of his career.

The move to try outside linebacker didn’t happen in earnest until roughly halfway through preseason camp. Redshirt freshman Will McDonald and Chandler Pulvermacher got reps at the spot during the UNI game also, but getting Vance on the field with Rose and Marcel Spears was something ISU (1-0) couldn’t turn away.

“He’s great. He’s a guy that’s so young, but I look up to him just the way he approaches the game,” senior nose guard Ray Lima said of Rose. “Having O’Rien Vance step up and play the middle linebacker spot, all our guys are great in that room.

“Rose, (Spears), (Vance), for them to play together, I’ve never felt more confident than turning around and seeing those three playing back there. Really happy for all of them to be on the field at the same time.”

Rose said he played safety primarily in high school, but has added roughly 35 pounds to his 6-foot-3 frame to play against offensive lines in the Big 12. His athleticism blends nicely into that size, and his knack for picking up the defense made him an ideal candidate to fill in at SAM.

“Mike’s a guy that the more he’s played, the more we put on his plate; he’s a guy that I almost feel like relishes that opportunity to have more on his plate,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “Michael’s a guy that, from a physicality standpoint, can play in the box, but I think it shows you how talented he really is with his ability to go out of the box at times and play in space.”

The challenge with UNI was containing its dynamic quarterback. The hill to climb in Game 2 will be containing the five or six pass catchers No. 19 Iowa (2-0) deploys, and unsettling senior quarterback Nate Stanley behind a stout starting offensive line. Kickoff is at 3 p.m./FS1 in Ames.

“Having a physical game makes it more fun for me personally, and our defense likes to play physical,” Rose said. “That’s good for us.”