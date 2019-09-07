The ADM High School football team was certainly hungry for their first win of the season heading into Friday’s action. From the first whistle in Perry Friday, Sep. 6, everything seemed to go right for the Tigers as they trounced host Perry by a 71-0 final.

It was their highest point total in well over ten years of play for ADM football and from the get-go, it was an offensive showcase for the Tigers. Four trips to the end-zone in each of the first two quarters set the tone and led to 386 yards of total offense. Defensively, it was just as spectacular as the defense didn’t allow a single point following a 28 point let down the week prior. What’s more, is that the Tiger defense suffocated Perry to the point of allowing just six total yards of offense.

A great sign for the Tigers was the rushing attack that accounted for 82 percent of the total offensive production. After under sixty yards rushed last week, the Tigers poured in 319 yards Friday night on 37 rushing attempts. ADM managed 67 yards through the air but the ground attack was more than enough to capture their first win of 2019.

The ADM offense produced 22 total first downs compared to just three for the Bluejays. Quarterback Tate-Stine Smith took to the air nine times and came away with four completions for 52 yards. The sophomore accounted for the first three scores of the game. Matt Dufoe also got the chance to pitch in and completed both of his two passing attempts for 15 yards and a score.

Overall, with a missed two-point conversion and a successful two-point conversion, ADM ended the first quarter with a 28-0 lead which they extended to a 57-0 lead with four more end-zone trips in the second quarter. Senior Colton Pirtle aided in the second quarter scoring from a defensive end as he picked up ADM’s first defensive touchdown of the season. Ultimately it was an overall sound performance which was exactly what head coach Garrison Carter was focusing on leading up to the game.

“If you’re good at just one thing then you will struggle at some point,” said Carter before the game. “We need to work at being an overall sound team good at multiple things. Good teams can be effective on the ground and through the air and that’s been our biggest focus.”

The win marked the largest margin of victory for ADM football and will carry the Tigers into the next week. ADM now yields a record of 1-1 on the early season. Their next outing will come next week Friday when the Tigers finish off homecoming week with a home match-up against Grinnell. This will be the second match-up between the two teams over the past five years and it will begin with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.