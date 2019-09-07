New faces, new places, same expectations.

Such is the case for the West Burlington High School volleyball team.

So while the Falcons graduated a very talented class of seniors from last year's 24-9 team and start several freshmen in their place, the goals are still the same.

"We lost a lot of seniors. We lost Alyssa Dameron to BHS. Our goal this year is to improve every night out and get better and make sure we don't have a roller-coaster season just because we're young," West Burlington head coach Corina Shipp said. "Play consistent and don't use it as an excuse because we're young. I told my freshmen, 'You don't have time to be freshmen. I'm sorry. You don't get to play scared. You don't get to play timid. We need you as upperclassmen and I'm going to expect that out of you.'"

The Falcons are led by junior outside hitter Sydney Marlow, who was an all-district selection last season after averaging 5.08 kills and 4.83 digs last season. As Marlow goes, so go the Falcons.

"She's a go-to player. She was the player of the year last year and we depend on her a lot. She knows that," Shipp said. "She said at the beginning of the season, 'I know it's going to be tough, but I want the pressure. Put the pressure on me.' We put the pressure on her and she's playing so well. She playing above and beyond her ability and she's leading those younger girls to do the same."

Marlow is far from a one-girl team. Freshmen McKenna Marlow and Sophia Armstrong and sophomore Grace Hoenig have stepped up around her, giving freshman setter Abigail Bence several options to go to.

"I knew these freshmen had the talent and ability to do it, but just to see them persevere and be competitive and fight back after losing two games to a really good team, I was really proud of them for not folding and rolling over," Shipp said. "Abby has been very consistent for us. She doesn't play like a freshman at all. She has very, very good hands. She's a very good setter. She has really been doing her job as a leader. Tonight was a breaking point for Sophia and McKenna as far as stepping up to get to that level with the rest of them."

Junior Kadence Johnson is back at libero after averaging 4.77 digs and serving 97.3 percent with 35 aces.

West Burlington figures to be in the thick of what looks like a very competitive SEI Superconference South Division, and hopes to make a deep run in the postseason.

"That's a competitive group. Ultimately they want to win, so they found a way to win," Shipp said after the Falcons' five-set win over Burlington. "Central Lee, Holy Trinity, Van Buren, New London. Notre Dame is coming up. Cardinal ... I'm looking forward to seeing them. I think the South Division is going to be very tough. I'm excited to play in it. Our outlook is to stay in that top half — first, second, third — like where we've been and not fall below them because they've improved and we're young. Just stay in the mix. That's our goal."