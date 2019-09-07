KEOKUK — If the Burlington High School football team could play just the second half of games, the Grayhounds would be in business.

Unfortunately, it has been the first half which has led to the Grayhounds' 0-2 start.

The latest case in point came in Friday's 47-20 loss to Keokuk at Calvert Stadium. The Grayhounds were outscored, 21-0, in the first quarter and found themselves in a 41-12 deficit at halftime.

The Grayhounds made the adjustments and won the second half, but it was too little, too late for BHS.

"We made an adjustment at halftime. That's part of our problem is we have so many defensive guys on offense that it's hard to make an in-game adjustment. At halftime we were able to make the adjustment and it worked. They scored seven points the second half. But obviously the first half they did the damage to us," BHS head coach Zach Shay said. "The second halves of both games have been pretty good. We've got to put a whole game together. The first quarter right now for us has been terrible. We've got to find a way to get out to a faster start."

As bad as BHS played in the first half, Keokuk (2-0) was simply sensational. With senior running back Braylon Martinez doing his best Barry Sanders impersonation and junior quarterback Corey Skinner picking apart the BHS defense with his arm and legs, the Chiefs racked up a whopping 371 yards of offense in the first 24 minutes.

"We preached all week to our kids that we've got to come out with our ears pinned back against a Burlington team. I knew they were going to be good and big and physical. What I'm so proud of is our guys coming all summer long in the weight room and it showed tonight what putting time in the weight room really does for our kids," first-year Keokuk head coach Josh Roberts said.

BHS stopped the Chiefs on the game's opening possession. But the Chiefs would find paydirt on their next six possessions:

• Skinner hit Anthony Potratz with an eight-yard scoring toss, capping an 11-play, 79-yard drive midway through the first quarter;

• Isaiah Seay intercepted a Brock Dengler pass, leading to a 24-yard scoring scamper by Martinez;

• Following a bad snap on a punt, the Chiefs took advantage on the next play when Skinner sprinted 27 yards around left end;

• Callum Tackes' one-yard plunge ended an eight-play 60-yard drive;

• Skinner had a perfect strike to Potratz, who beat the defensive back for a 55-yard scoring play midway through the second quarter;

• Skinner's 18-yard run set up a two-yard scoring run by Tackes to give the Chiefs a 41-12 halftime lead.

"We tell our kids that we have to start fast. I know if we can get up on some teams, the talent we have is overwhelming," Roberts said. "We have some younger kids who were able to step up tonight. We just have to jump on people. We can't start flat. The biggest thing that showed tonight was we get out fast and we score quick. They turn the ball over on the kneel on the punt that gave us great field advantage. We've got to capitalize on those mistakes by the opposing team. I thought we did that tonight."

"Defensively we have struggled to stop people and then coupled with offense, when you don't move the chains, your defense is out there a lot," Shay said. "That quarterback, I've seen him a lot from Mitch King's camp. I know that he's a dynamic player and that's exactly what he showed tonight. Martinez ... we were able to contain him last year. He just ran wild on us tonight. At the end of the day we all have to go home and look ourselves in the mirror. It starts with me as the head coach."

Skinner rushed for 120 yards and threw for another 143 in the first half, while Martinez juked his way through and around the Grayhounds for 109 rushing yards in the first half.

"The thing about Braylon is he is so dynamic. If you give him a little crease, he can make it into a big play. Great vision. Dynamic. Our receivers, though, did a great job tonight blocking for him. The offensive line did a phenomenal job. I was really impressed with all of our guys," Roberts said. "The thing with Skinner tonight was he showed true leadership and he showed the kind of player he can be. We gave him a little more freedom offensively to do some things. If he sees some things on the field that he thinks we can exploit, we worked all summer long for him to make those plays and I trust him doing that."

"It was time and time again where we thought we had our hands on him. He's a slippery, elusive guy and he was able to capture the edge time and time again," Shay said of Martinez.

BHS, which lost senior running back K.T. Thompson to a leg injury late in the first quarter, scored on a 44-yard pass from Dengler to Bryant Williams and an eight-yard scoring pass from Dengler to Ryne Bowman in the first half.

Williams added an eight-yard scoring run on the final play of the third quarter as the Grayhounds closed within 41-20.

But the Grayhounds would get no closer.

"That's one thing you have to give our kids credit. They could have shut it down and it could have been 35 points and running clock," Shay said. "We had some energy. That's what high school football is all about. You just have to keep building and keep getting better. It's only Week 2. We've got Homecoming and Clinton coming in next Friday. That should be exciting for our kids. We've got a lot of activities and a lot to look forward to."

;BHS;K

First downs;9;18

Rushes-yards;30-85;47-309

Passing yards;98;151

Comp-Att-Int;6-22-1;9-16-0

Total offense;183;459

Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-1

Punts-average;5-30.8;3-36.3

Penalties-yards;9-98;7-75

3rd Down Efficiency;3-12;5-12

4th Down Efficiency;2-5;2-3

Time of possession;22:38;25:22

Scoring by quarters

Burlington;0;12;8;0;—;20

Keokuk;21;20;0;6;—;47

Scoring

K—Anthony Potratz 17 pass from Corey Skinner (Jordan Granera kick)

K—Braylon Martinez 39 run (Granera kick)

K—Skinner 27 run (Granera kick)

B—Bryant Williams 44 pass from Brock Dengler (kick failed)

K—Callum Tackes 1 run (Granera kick)

B—Ryne Bowman 8 pass from Dengler (kick failed)

K—Potratz 55 pass from Skinner (kick failed)

K—Tackes 2 run (Granera kick)

B—Williams 6 run (Dengler pass to Williams)

K—Tackes 2 run (kick failed)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Burlington — Williams 20-53, Marshaun Bolden 2-21, K.T. Thompson 5-16, Dengler 2-9, Team 1-(-14). Keokuk — Skinner 12-170, Martinez 25-137, Tackes 7-13, Kaleb Spurgeon 1-(-5), Team 2-(-6).

PASSING: Burlington — Dengler 6-22-1-98. Keokuk — Skinner 9-16-0-151.

RECEIVING: Burlington — Williams 1-44, Blake Myers 2-27, Bowman 3-27. Keokuk — Potratz 4-102, Tackes 2-28, Eddie Lee 2-22, Martinez 1-(-1).