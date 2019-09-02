The Peru State women's golf team will start with a small number of golfers this fall. However, all of the golfers return with experience.



Three golfers will be working with second-year head coach Sue Owen during the 2019-20.



Two of the team's top golfers from last year return this season. Taylor Finke (Battle Creek) and Vivian Brown (Wichita, Kan.) are both juniors this year.



Finke had a two-day best total of 169 last year at Peru State's own invite last April. She finished 11th in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Championships.



Brown was consistently Peru State's second-best golfer during 2018-19 and finished tied for 22nd in the Heart Championships with her spring best round of 86 during the second day of play.



A sophomore, Sydney Neal (Peru), rounds out the team and will look for improved play during the season.



The team will begin its season this Wednesday in the Matthew Goette Classic hosted by the College of St. Mary in Omaha.