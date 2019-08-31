From the very first play from scrimmage, victory seemed to be in the air as the Van Meter football team captured a victory to open up the 2019 campaign, a 33-12 rout over Earlam.

Set in the scene of Van Meter High School, the Bulldogs pulled out a program-best 11th straight win over the Earlham Cardinals. The Bulldogs produced a score in each of the four quarters en route to producing 343 yards of total offense on just 43 total plays.

Head coach Eric Trudo had his team ready to go right away and it showed as just 14 seconds into the game, senior quarterback Anthony Potthoff went the distance going 65 yards on the very first play and captured a quick score to put the Bulldogs up 6-0. That is how the first quarter would end and with just over three minutes gone by in quarter two, Potthoff found a way back into the endzone as rushed for a ten-yard score in the second quarter. That highlighted a lengthier drive which totaled ten plays for 70 total yards.

After a 2,000 yard rushing season last year, Bulldog back Ian Abrahamson continued where he left off producing 155 yards rushing on 18 carries vs Earlham Friday. That score came late in the second half and helped to highlight another dominant rushing attack that produced all but 26 of the 343 yards of total offense. Once again, the Bulldogs have churned out another 100-yard rusher, something they’ve done in 37 out of the last 38 games. The rushing attack basically rendered the passing game near pointless and those 26 passing yards marked the tenth fewest in a game in school history.

Earlham posted their first score of the game as the first half wound down but Van Meter had the answer, driving 67 yards on just four plays four minutes into the second half and found the endzone for the fourth time on a nine-yard touchdown scamper by Potthoff. Earlham found the endzone one more time in the fourth quarter but the Bulldogs matched it with one of their own on a four-yard touchdown run by Abrahamson.

The win gives the Bulldogs a 1-0 start to the season yet again. They look to add on to that early win total when they travel to 2018 Class 1A state semi-finalist Pella Christian. It will be the sixth meeting between the two squads with Van Meter winning the past three match-ups. Kickoff will get week two started at 7 p.m. at Eagle Field in Pella.