Roland-Story enters the 2019 high school football season with something to prove.

The Norsemen haven’t had a winning season since 2011. They came close the past two years, but couldn’t get over the hump in finishing 4-5 each time.

After graduating 19 seniors off last year’s team, including Ben Chelsvig — a 2019 Shrine Bowl participant and the school’s all-time leading rusher — Roland-Story isn’t getting a lot of attention heading into the season.

“We have heard since the season was over last year that we are not supposed to be very good,” Roland-Story head coach Aaron Stensland said. “That eats away at you.”

That has fueled the Norsemen all offseason.

“Everything you do, whether it is weights, practice, running or hitting you think about that and use it as a chip on your shoulder,” Stensland said. “We aren’t out to prove anyone wrong — we are out to prove to ourselves we belong.”

Stensland wants his players to go out and take the bull by the horns.

“Our main goal is to fight for our respect every drill, every rep and every day,” Stensland said. “We won’t be given anything this year, we will only get what we earn.”

On offense Roland-Story will run out of multiple sets. Stensland said most will be out of the pistol shotgun.

Junior Zach Twedt — an Iowa State verbal commit and highly-touted linebacker prospect at the next level — will take over at running back for Roland-Story. Twedt ran for 78 yards as a sophomore and he also caught 20 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown.

Senior speedster Kyle Selby will occupy the other running back spot.

At receiver, Roland-Story will have junior Adam McIlrath and senior Caleb Markwardt. McIlrath was a state track participant for the Norsemen last spring.

Senior Ty Thompson will be at tight end.

On the offensive line Roland-Story will be led by senior center Jayden Macdonald and have juniors Jimmy Philipsen and David Downs next to him at the guard positions. Junior Kole Knutson and senior Nic Hansen will be the Norsemen tackles.

Senior Wyatt Bunn will take over at quarterback for the Norsemen. This will be his first season with varsity experience.

Roland-Story will be in a 3-3-5 on defense.

On the defensive front the Norsemen will have Hansen and Macdonald at the tackles and Downs at noseguard. Macdonald has the most experience of the group with 7.5 tackles.

Philipsen, Selby and Thompson will be Roland-Story’s linebackers. Philipsen made 15 tackles a year ago.

The Norsemen defensive backfield features Twedt at strong safety, Bunn and McIlrath at the free safety spots and Markwardt and sophomore Will Bunn at the corners.

Nate Johnson will take over at kicker and Wyatt Bunn will handle the punting duties on special teams.

“We have great kids and some great players, they just need to believe they can be great,” Stensland said. “When you have 19 seniors who fill so many roles like last year the younger players aren’t in many stressful positions and situations. Now they are thrown in the mix and need to develop quickly. The great thing is they have 100-percent control over their attitudes and belief in themselves.”

Roland-Story will face tough competition in Class 2A District 7. Benton Community, Union and West Marshall — the three teams to finish ahead of Roland-Story in the district last year — will again be among the top teams in 2A.

“Our district was arguably the toughest in the state last year,” Stensland said. “I think we were the only 2A district with three state qualifiers. Benton would be the favorite (in 2019) with Union and West Marshall as title contenders as well.”

Nevada and Vinton-Shellsburg will be Roland-Story’s other 2A District 7 opponents. Outside the district the Norsemen open against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, travel to Gilbert and host Prairie City-Monroe and Iowa Falls-Alden.

“Key games will be game one as so many new faces will start and work through first game mistakes, and game two,” Stensland said. “Playing Gilbert is always exciting. We respect Coach (Scott) Auderer and the Gilbert program, and them being in 3A gives us great motivation to try and play well against them.”

Roland-Story’s opener against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows will be on Aug. 30 in Story City.