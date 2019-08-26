New London beats Williams Bay, Wisconsin, 60-0.

Mark McSorley isn't a superstitious person by nature, but his New London High School football players are.

Two years ago, the Tigers loaded a charter bus and made the trip to play Lynnville-Sully in a playoff game. New London was handed a 28-0 loss on a bitterly-cold night, then loaded the charter bus for a long, quiet ride home.

The Tigers have not set foot on a charter bus since. After the loss, the players vowed never again to travel by charter bus, instead opting for trips on a school bus.

So at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Tigers boarded a New London school bus and made the four-hour trip to Williams Bay, Wisconsin, to open defense of their 8-player state championship.

It worked like a charm.

The superstitious Tigers got on the board on the first play of the game when senior Shae Summerfield, who missed the last half of last season with a hip injury, returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown, propelling New London to a resounding 60-0 victory.

So while the Tigers did not arrive back in New London until 2 a.m. Sunday, forgoing the charter bus in favor of a school bus proved to be a wise decision for the Tigers.

"I tried to get a charter bus. I had a charter bus reserved when we were originally supposed to go to Clarinda Academy, but I was still on the fence," McSorley said. "We are very superstitious about buses. The first year I was coach we made the playoffs and got a charter bus to go to Lynnville-Sully. We lost and we haven't taken a charter bus since. We just keep suffering on school buses, so we stayed with that. I am not superstitious, but the kids are, so that's what we did."

Rather than having the players sit on a school bus for four straight hours, McSorley and his staff broke the trip up into thirds. They stopped to eat lunch on the way up, then took a bathroom break. After the game, they stopped to eat a late supper, then took a bathroom break. That also allowed the players to get out and stretch their legs.

"We stopped about noon. We had Subway sandwiches, to we ate lunch and stretched, then got back on the bus for about another hour, then took a potty break," McSorley said. "The roads up there are terrible. There were three or four tolls and after 8 or 9 its self-serve, so we have to get off the bus to pay. It was a rough ride home, but the win made the bus ride home easier."

As for the game itself, the Tigers didn't miss a beat despite graduating a ton of talented skill people.

New London broke out to a 34-0 lead at halftime. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Streeter threw for a touchdown and scored one. Freshman Dom Lopez threw for a score and ran for another. Senior Cameron Raines, sophomore Marcel Lopez and freshman Boden Pickle each scored a touchdown and senior Gabe Carter and freshman Blaise Porter each caught a touchdown pass.

"Shae (Summerfield) came back and ran the ball aggressively. It didn't look like he lost a step. If anything, I think he is actually faster this year. He's worked extremely hard in the offseason to get back," McSorley said. "Cameron (Raines) is one of those guys who probably should have been playing last year, but for whatever reason didn't come out. I hope he keeps doing the things he did (Saturday)."

The best part for McSorley and the Tigers is they now have a game on film to correct their mistakes and found areas to work on during their bye week this week. New London hosts Moravia on Sept. 6 in the home opener.

"We were hoping to be able to get our second and third-string guys some playing time. It was a good game for us in that aspect," McSorley said. "We played a pretty clean game. I think we only had three penalties. We took care of the ball. We had a couple fumbles, but we recovered them both. I was pretty happy with the kids. They knew where they were supposed to be and they played well. Our defense played well. Any time you hold an 8-man team to zero points, it's a big thing. The defense played hard. We didn't miss many tackles.

"Now we have some time to use the game film as a learning tool."