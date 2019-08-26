Marcel Spears has the reminder pinned to the top of his online social media page. His redshirt freshman year at Iowa State, by all accounts, was a success as he started on all four special teams units and played in all but one game. But he knew there was more to offer.

“I ain’t been reppin my last name right,” Spears wrote on Jan. 29, 2017. “Time to put on”

Since that spring, Spears has been everything the Cyclones have wanted in a linebacker. Now he’s going into his fifth and final season with the program not only as a staple of one of the best defenses in the country. His value stretches teamwide.

“Marcel is the heartbeat of our football program and really our football team,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “He’s had the pulse of our locker room really over the last three years. Marcel is a guy that if you say who relates really well to everybody in our program, who is the best leader, who is the guy that speaks and everybody listens? It’s Marcel.”

What it took to get there, in a word, was sacrifice.

“(Campbell) said, ‘Do you want more?’ I’m like, ‘Yes you obviously want more,’” Spears said. “So he’s like this is what needs to happen blah-blah-blah. So I need to sacrifice this, I need to do this instead of this if I want to be in this position I truly want to be in.”

Only Julian Good-Jones and JaQuan Bailey have started more games at ISU than Spears (26). Since the 2017 season began, the 6-foot-1 and 218-pound weakside linebacker has started every game and taken cues from the veterans around him. Now he’s the resource.

Spears, an Olathe, Kan. native, always saw himself as a leader growing up. His father instilled a confidence in him to step up when called upon. Those memories, combined with his heart-to-heart conversations with ISU coaches going into his sophomore year, fueled his transformation over the last couple years.

“I wouldn’t say have to grow into (being a leader) all over again, I would have to say getting comfortable in your environment first,” Spears said. “When you’re first getting into somewhere you’re not used to and you don’t know anybody, you can’t really open up to them. That makes it hard for you to be vocal and speak what’s real. You don’t know (your teammates yet).”

Standout play also gives validity to a voice. Spears graduated from special teams regular to a mainstay at linebacker as a sophomore. He was second on the team in tackles per game (8.2) and the defensive player of the game at the Liberty Bowl. His voice started to get louder.

“When the chips are really against you, against our defense, against our team, he plays his best football. That’s what I see,” defensive coordinator Jon Heacock told the Ames Tribune. “That’s the guy you want to have. The tougher the situation gets, the bigger the situation gets, the better he plays. That’s what it’s really all about. Playing your best when people are counting on you the most and when it’s in the biggest moment, that’s when you’ve got to be a dude.”

Said Bailey: “Marcel doesn’t do it just on the field, but he does it in the meeting rooms. If we have a team issue and it’s a problem, Marcel will go in and speak before or after Campbell. He’ll basically straighten everyone out.”

As a junior last season, Spears carried himself like an experienced starter despite only one year at linebacker. He had 8.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, was fifth on the team in tackles (69) and was always in the middle of a big play, particularly his pick six against Texas Tech.

“He’s a calming presence for those younger guys because he’s a really good human being,” linebackers coach Tyson Veidt said. “He’s been a great leader for us all through this summer. And with (strength and conditioning) coach (Rudy) Wade, he’s been a great leader.

“He’s sharpened his game since he really took the summer to study. He’s anticipating better so things are happening slower for him and he’s reacting faster to things. That part of it gives him a chance to help guys on the field before the ball is snapped. That’s really what we need from him.”

Now in his final collegiate season, Spears is ready to deliver one more time. His rise has mirrored that of his team over the last few years.

“Maturity and being able to handle adversity better I’d say (is the biggest difference),” Spears said. “That first year I feel like people were down and it was kind of hard to come out of it like it’s over type of deal. Now there’s always a fighting chance.

“We’re not going to stop until it’s the fourth quarter and the clock is all zeroes.”