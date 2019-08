Southeastern Community College's volleyball team split two matches Friday in the RKP Invitational, hosted by Southeast in Beatrice, Nebraska.

In the opening match, Cloud County needed five games to top the Blackhawks, 25-14, 25-16, 19-25, 14-25, 15-10. SCC then swept host Southeast, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.

The Blackhawks play twice more Saturday in the Invitational.