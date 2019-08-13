ISU tops Netherlands 'B' national team

Iowa State defeated the Netherlands 'B' national team, 94-77, on Tuesday in Rome.

It was the first of three games the Cyclones will play on a tour of Italy.

Terrence Lewis had 15 points to lead the Cyclones in scoring while Solomon Young had 13 and Rasir Bolton 12. Freshman Tre Jackson and Colorado State transfer Prentiss Nixon both had 11.

Tyrese Haliburton had 10 points and six assists. George Conditt IV had seven rebounds.

ISU will next travel to Siena and play a team of local all-stars Thursday at noon.

Iowa State 94, Netherlands 'B' 74

IOWA STATE - Zion Griffin 9, Luke Anderson 0, Caleb Grill 6, Tre Jackson 11, George Conditt IV 4, Prentiss Nixon 11, Michael Jacobson 3, Tyrese Haliburton 10, Terrence Lewis 15, Solomon Young 13, Rasir Bolton 12