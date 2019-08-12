It was Community Basket Day at Community Field Sunday, and there were lots of winners, including the Bees. The fans won thousands of dollars in prize giveaways.

And Burlington defeated Kane County, 3-0.

With the win the Bees insured Kane County would lose their first series since early July.

Winner Kyle Tyler worked five innings. He gave up just three hits. He walked no one and struck out five to run his record to 7-1.

Luis Alvarado threw three frames of no-hit ball in relief.

Ethan Clark earned a save by throwing a 1-2-3 ninth.

With no score entering the bottom of the fifth, Francisco Del Valle led off with a single to right. Nonie Williams drove him in with a triple to left. Justin Jones singled to right, scoring Williams.

The Bees were not done. Ryan Vega kept the line moving with a single to left, making it first and second. Two outs later Livan Soto hit a single to right loading the bases. The third, and final run scored on a Kevin Maitan walk.

The Cougars never threatened after that.

Livan Soto continued to swing a hot bat with two hits in four trips.