It wasn’t so much the gamedays that picked at Lawrence White’s impatience. When he was on the sideline, watching snaps he’d rather be playing, that wasn’t the worst of it.

It was in practice that it really ate at him.

“When you’re making mistakes or plays that you think you should be making,” the Iowa State safety said, “that’s where it really hits the most. You keep going, the next day you correct your stuff in practice, in film and you just keep pushing.”

White has steadily cleaned up those mistakes throughout is career and has continued to find himself on the field more during a career that now enters its junior season.

The Bakersfield, Calif. Native has steadily risen in the ranks of the Cyclone secondary, going from being largely a special teamer as a freshman to starting five games as a sophomore and now sitting atop the depth chart in his fourth year in Ames after initially redshirting.

“That’s what you want from a guy,” ISU safeties coach D.K. McDonald said. “He came in, was a special teams guy, then got some reps and then last year started some games. This summer he’s going to take it to a whole other level.

“Kind of watched himself on film, saw some areas he can work, both on and off the field. I’m really proud of Lawrence’s growth.”

It’s been a process for the 6-foot, 196-pounder.

“I’ve come a long way,” he said. “I think I’ve become a smarter football player.I’ve learned the playbook ins and outs, and I’m still working on to this day. I think I got the jitters out and became a smarter football player.

“It was definitely slow and steady. It took awhile, and I wanted it to come fast. I had to be patient and really learn the ins and outs and take advice from the older guys. They always told me my time would come.”

White appeared in 13 games as a freshman and started in the Liberty Bowl that year. Last season, he started five games and had 50 tackles. It was a promising sophomore campaign, and it was followed up by an offseason that has his position coaching grinning from ear to ear.

“It’s been fun to watch,” McDonald said. “Been really fun to watch. He’s playing at a high level right now. I think his confidence is at an all-time high.

“Of all the guys in the secondary, he had the best summer, and it’s really showing out there. I’m really excited to see the type of year Lawrence has out there because he’s talented, he’s smart, he’s physical. He has all the tools. Now he has some playing experience.”

That experience, the Cyclones are hoping, can now be leveraged with talent and knowledge to help anchor what is expected to be one of the Big 12’s best defenses.

“I like the way everything has played out,” White siad. “I feel like I really had to find myself and really had to sit down and tell myself, OK, I’ve got to go through these progressions and just grow as a player. It’s been tremendous for me and I think I’m taking the right steps.

“There’s no roof to success. I’m trying to take it to the top.”