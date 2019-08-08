The Colo-NESCO baseball team had four players named all-Iowa Star Conference South Division in 2019.

Senior outfielder/pitcher/shortstop Kelly Gray and junior pitcher/outfielder Brighton Clatt were named to the South Division first team from Colo-NESCO. Gray was a unanimous choice.

Gray hit .439 with a .596 on-base percentage, one double, 21 runs, eight RBIs and an impressive 30 steals in 32 attempts during ISC games. He made 24 putouts and 23 assists against just four errors in the field and went 3-0 with a 3.35 earned-run average in 23 innings on the mound.

Clatt posted a 3-3 record with a strong 1.86 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 18 walks in 37 ⅔ innings during conference competition. He had a .333 OBP with 10 steals, 12 runs and six RBIs on offense.

The other South Division first-team picks were North Tama’s Ryan McLean, Skyler Staker, Tate Payne and Hale Hulme; GMG’s Blaze Krull, Aaron Fleming and Kolton Gill and Baxter’s Carter Nelsen and Derrick Klemme. McLean, Hulme, Krull, Fleming and Klemme joined Gray as unanimous selections and McLean was also named South Division Player of the Year.

Colo-NESCO eighth-grade third baseman Spencer Hansen made the South Division second team.

Hansen hit .326 with a .456 OBP, one double, 10 walks, nine runs and 14 RBIs in conference games. He made 24 assists and 10 putouts on defense.

North Tama’s Izach Hensen, Gabe Kopriva and Tyler Morrison were joined by GMG’s Seth Burgess and Brock Baldazo, Baxter’s Cole Damman and Rory Heer and Collins-Maxwell’s Luke Huntrods in making up the rest of the second team.

Colo-NESCO junior shortstop Shawn Gilbert was named all-HOIC honorable mention.

Gilbert hit right at .300 in ISC games with a .423 OBP, eight steals, three doubles, 11 runs and 15 RBIs. He tallied 21 assists and 16 putouts on defense.

Colo-NESCO head coach Brandon Frohwein joined North Tama’s Don Kopriva as the Co-Coaches of the Year in the ISC South Division. Kopriva led the Redhawks to the South Division title and Frohwein helped the Royals overcome youth to finish third in the division with a 9-5 mark.

The ISC North Division Coach of the Year was Don Bosco’s Blaine Rhoades and the Player of the Year was the Dons’ Cael Frost.

The North Division first team was made up of Frost, Bryce Schares, Fisher Ohrt, Kendall Becker, Dillon Welter and Easton Larson from Don Bosco; Dawson Charlie and Spencer Hoff from Janesville; Kaleb Asfahl and Judge Losee from Riceville and Ethan Schmidt from Clarksville. The second team consisted of Don Bosco’s Mason Denton and Lewis Havel, Janesville’s Joey Carlson and Ben McGrath, Clarksville’s Dawson Holub and Pacen Hendricks, Tripoli’s Dawson Bergmann and Mike Davis and Dunkerton’s Kolby Rich.

Final ISC standings

South Division

North Tama 11-3

GMG 10-4

Colo-NESCO 9-5

Baxter 5-9

Collins-Maxwell 0-14

North Division

Don Bosco 14-1

Janesville 14-1

Riceville 7-8

Clarksville 5-10

Tripoli 3-12

Dunkerton 2-13