Chase Allen: "That man is so big and the way he moves is incredible"

When a 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end says he sometimes feels like an underdog, it’s a statement that gives pause. Someone that physically imposing has to be confident every time he steps on the football field, right?

Dylan Soehner disagrees.

“I've always kind of been like an underdog guy,” Soehner said. “Never really the spotlight guy. So I've kind of found my reps where I could find them, and blocking was a big part of that. And I've enjoyed it, and I still do today.”

The Iowa State redshirt junior is physical, to be sure. He loves blocking — and he’s good at it. But his role will be one of the most complex on offense, or defense, this season. Soehner is taking over the fullback/F tight end spot, and will bring a whole other skill set to the table.

Soehner has started on four special teams units, and used in power run packages. His fourth season with the program will see his usability rise to new heights. His unique size for a skill position player opens up a world of possibilities for Brock Purdy and the offense.

“Dylan is the biggest person I've ever met my life,” redshirt junior Chase Allen said. “That man is so big and the way he moves is incredible. So he always keeps our spirits nice and high.

“And (Wednesday) at practice, like the first play he was in he just ran over someone. He just trampled some kid and that gets the offense fired up. So definitely versatility, and he makes it easier on myself and Charlie (Kolar) and takes some shots off of us as well.”

Was it really as devastating as Allen described?

“I crushed a couple people,” Soehner said with a grin. “It happens, you know, we're playing hard. I did kind of feel bad, but we're competing. We're competitive. We're real competitive, especially this time of year.”

It isn’t just his blocks that have stood out, though. Soehner has the ability to go one-on-one with defensive backs — especially in the red zone — and make catches in key moments. That is the most critical part of the offense that ISU lost with Hakeem Butler, now with the Arizona Cardinals, but could find again with the tight ends.

And the most intriguing part about Soehner is he won’t be confined to one side of the offense or one particular aspect of playing tight end. You’ll see him in the backfield. He’ll be attached at the line of scrimmage. He’ll flex out as a pass catcher. Similar to Will McDonald on the defensive side, Soehner can be a chess piece, and catalyst, for the offense.

“He's bigger, he's taller, he's longer, he can stretch the field vertically,” tight ends coach Alex Golesh said. “He allows you to do some different things and he's really develop as a blocker. So I think he allows you to be more multiple, which offensively anytime you can be more multiple and present different looks, I think you can gain an advantage based on who you're playing.”

Sam Seonbuchner carried out the vision of the ‘F’ tight end position from when Matt Campbell’s staff implemented it at Toledo, and until that time was the most athletic to fill the spot, Golesh said. It may not be fair to call Soehner more athletic, but his size can’t be replicated.

Soehner caught one pass for no gain last year, but showed up in certain situations last year to give Seonbuchner and the offensive line reinforcements. Instead of being an add-on to the scheme this season, he has the opportunity to be a focal point.

“Dylan is a guy I think can really help us create matchups in our offense,” Campbell said. “How we use him, how he unveils his role, I think we’ll always continue to tinker with that and certainly through fall camp to try and get an idea.

“Sam was a great asset to our offense. Does Dylan have some of those roles? He certainly does and so do some other guys I think in our offensive scheme, but what Dylan has got is he brings some other uniqueness too.”

Soehner isn’t even fully aware of how he will be utilized this season. All he knows is he’s poised to be on the field as much as ever.

“We were running behind the ‘F’ (tight end) every play when (David Montgomery) was in the game,” Soehner said. “And Sam was really good at that last year. I'm still learning today, you know, so it's just kind of expanding day to day. And I guess we'll see in a couple of weeks.”