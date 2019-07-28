DES MOINES — When the Central Lee and Des Moines Christian high school baseball teams step on the field Monday at Principal Park for their Class 2A state quarterfinal game, they may feel as if they are staring into a mirror.

That's because the Hawks and Lions are very similar in nature. Both teams have deep pitching staffs, are stellar in the field and productive at the plate.

Something will have to give when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday. One team will move on to the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The other will go home for the season.

It is a matchup of mirror teams.

"I thought we could do it, but I don't think it has really hit me that we are going to state," Central Lee coach Shane Weirather said. "I don't think it will really hit me until we are there. This is all new to us, that's for sure."

"This is the first time ever for us," Des Moines Christian coach Derek Flack said. "We've been close before, we just haven't been able to get over the hump. We have nine seniors this year. We are a very tight-knit group. I think that's what really helped us."

Central Lee (21-2) is peaking at just the right time. The Hawks not only beat top-ranked Wilton in the substate final, they pummeled them. The Hawks used a 10-run inning on their way to a 14-0, five-inning rout.

The Hawks rode the four-hit pitching of senior Waylon Weirather and took advantage of numerous Wilton miscues to punch their first ticket to state since 1997.

"They made a lot of mistakes and we capitalized on them," Coach Weirather said. "We forced them to make plays. They played pretty sloppy, but we forced them to make mistakes. Their pitchers are used to striking out a lot of people and we knocked the ball around a little bit."

The Hawks have hit the ball well all season. They are batting .366 as a team and are scoring 10.3 runs per game. The Hawks have two players — senior centerfielder Tyler Hopp (.463) and junior shortstop Jadon Hawk (.424) — batting over .400 and the other seven starters are hitting .333 or better.

"I know they are a really good team," Flack said. "They have a solid offensive club, they a really good pitcher who doesn't walk a lot of guys and a solid defense."

Waylon Weirather has been the Hawks' ace this season. He is 8-1 with a 0.79 earned-run average. Opposing teams are hitting .97 against him. He is averaging one strikeout per inning and has walked just 18 batters all season.

"(Des Moines Christian) has a couple big hitters in their lineup," Coach Weirather said. "We'll go in and be cautious against those kids and make the rest of the lineup beat us. Waylon pitches backwards. He throws a curveball when you expect a fastball and spots the fastball. He and catcher Luke Simmons work great together."

Des Moines Christian is hitting .326 as a team and averaging 7.3 runs per game. The Lions have three players — designated hitter Adam Witty (.484), first baseman Brett Shelton (.455) and shortstop Grant Christy (.404) — hitting above .400.

Shelton likely will draw the start on the hill. He is 9-1 with a 0.83 ERA and has held opposing teams to a .131 batting average. He has struck out 81 batters and walked just 13 in 59 1/3 innings.

"I really don't know anything about them," Coach Weirather said. "I feel like if we take care of our own stuff, we can beat anybody. We are going in expecting a 2-0 or 2-1 game. If we play the way we have been, I like our chances."

"Whoever gets the lead first will have the advantage," Flack said. "when we get rid of the nerves and relax and play baseball, then it comes down to the normal things. You can't give freebies and you have to play clean. That will determine who wins."