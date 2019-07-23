With two outs and runners at first and third, Cooper Carlson stepped in the batter’s box. On a 1-2 count, Carlson drove a pitch to left center field that scored the winning run as the Syracuse Post 100 Juniors were victorious over Louisville-Weeping Water on Monday, July 22 during state competition at Plymouth/Tri County.

The Syracuse Post 100 Juniors improved to 2 and 0 during the Class C State Playoffs after defeating Louisville-Weeping Water.

Both teams played a clean game by committing zero errors.

In the bottom of the first, and Louisville leading 1-0, Carlson and Grant Stubbendeck hit back-to-back singles.

With two outs, Kayden DeGoyler hit a line drive RBI single to even the score.

Syracuse trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth. DeGoyler came through for a second time by hitting a RBI double, and the game was even at 2-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Owen Wander drew a two out walk.

Sawyer Brammier hit a line drive single to center field to keep the inning alive.

Carlson was at the plate when Wander stole third.

That is when Carlson drove a pitch over short stop and Wander crossed home for the walk-off win.

Griffin Goering tossed 5.2 innings of ball. Goering struck out nine hitters and allowed six hits and two runs.

Carlson got the win in relief by throwing 1.1 innings and recorded a strike out.

Syracuse pounded out 11 hits and three runs. Louisville scored two runs on six hits.

Stubbendeck went 3-for-3 with two singles and a double; Carlson, three singles; DeGoyler, single, double; Micah Harvey, Brammier and Wander, each with singles.

Syracuse will face Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley on Tuesday, July 23 starting at 8 p.m. at Plymouth/Tri County Cody Park, Legion Field.