K.J. Skow tripled to lead off the eighth inning and scampered home with the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Luke Simmons as the Central Lee High School baseball team rallied to gain a split of a doubleheader with Fort Madison on Tuesday night at Fort Madison.

Fort Madison won the opener, 2-1. Reed Fehseke walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and eventually scored on a bases-loaded walk to senior Logan Rashid. Skow had a pair of hits to lead Central Lee in the first game while Dayne Cordray picked up the win for the Bloodhounds, scattering five hits and allowing one earned run.

Central Lee turned the tables in the second game as Evan Pohren, Jadon Hawk, T.J. Stutes and Waylon Weirather combined on a three hitter. Alex Sandoval had a pair of doubles to lead the Hawks. Tate Johnson drove in a pair of runs for the Bloodhounds.

HIGHLAND 9, NEW LONDON 6: The Tigers took a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Huskies plated four runs to pull out the win in the SEI Superconference crossover game at Riverside. Darius Whaley had two hits, drove in three runs and scored a run to lead the Tigers, while Kooper Schulte went 2-for-3, scored a run and drove in a run. Jaxon Allen also had an RBI for the Tigers, while Shae Summerfield had a double.

MID-PRAIRIE 7, WAPELLO 5: The Golden Hawks used a six-run fourth inning to eke out a nonconference win at Wellman. Daniel Meeker, Tate Kronfeldt and Joel Chaney each had a pair of hits for the Indians. Chaney had a double, while Chase Witte had a triple. Keaton Mitchell drove in a pair of runs for the Indians.

PREP SOFTBALL

DAVENPORT WEST 11, FORT MADISON 2: Olivia Williams and Vanessa Golowach each had a pair of hits as the Bloodhounds dropped a nonconference game at Fort Madison. Williams had the Bloodhounds' RBI and also scored a run. Kylee Cashman scored the other Fort Madison run.

MONDAY'S LATE BASEBALL GAME

WEST BURLINGTON 13, KEOKUK 4: Tyler Dameron and Dreyton LaVeine each had three hits and Hayden Vandenberg had an RBI and picked up the win at Falcon Field. LaVeine drove in six runs for the Falcons, while Dameron had a double and a triple and drove in a run. Tate Nelson had two RBIs for the Falcons, while Kaleb Allen and Brady Diewold each drove in a run. Miller Giesler had a pair of hits, including a home run, and drove in a pair of runs for the Chiefs. Dalton Boecker had a solo home run for Keokuk, while Zack Meyers had a pair of hits, including a double.

West Burlington (8-15) plays Louisa-Muscatine in a Class 2A district quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Wapello.